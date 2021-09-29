Introducing the New IntelliChief.com. Your Destination for Everything IntelliChief, Enterprise Content Management, Accounts Payable Automation, Sales Order Automation, and More!

Tampa, FL, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelliChief is thrilled to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website, IntelliChief.com. In an effort to optimize the user experience for IntelliChief's growing user base as well as visitors following month-over-month increases in website traffic, IntelliChief has rolled out a stunning new website with improved performance, updated content, and an array of exciting features to deliver Enterprise Content Management (ECM) and Process Automation information more efficiently to its users.

The site features a completely revamped homepage, brighter and bolder visuals, and retooled navigation designed to complement IntelliChief's comprehensive library of educational content. From the moment users visit the homepage, they will be greeted by IntelliChief's modernized aesthetic and updated messaging. As the core element in a robust rebranding initiative, the new IntelliChief website will serve as the centralized source for IntelliChief news, events, articles, and more.

"As we continue to grow as a company and develop our Enterprise Content Management and Process Automation technologies, it was important for us to build a site that reflected our continued innovation in the ECM space," said Zach Leete, SEO/Content Marketing Manager at IntelliChief. "Streamlining mission-critical processes is at the heart of what we do for each and every one of our customers, and we wanted to follow this tradition by streamlining site navigation and content delivery on IntelliChief.com as well."

IntelliChief invites visitors to explore the new website and take a look at the latest webinars and resources in its updated Resource Library. For example, users can access recordings of past digital events covering Accounts Payable Automation, Sales Order Automation, Enterprise Content Management, Business Analytics, and more. Visitors are also encouraged to browse the site's new ERP-specific pages where they can access content centered around their company's unique needs and business challenges.

"We couldn't be more excited to present the new IntelliChief.com to our current and future customers," said Leete. "We are also excited to announce that we will be adding an interactive and highly accurate savings calculator for companies to explore potential cost savings with our AP Automation and Sales Order Automation solutions in the near future."

In addition to the new website, IntelliChief is also focused on numerous internal and customer-facing projects, including:

Updated training videos for IntelliChief users

Add-ons and updates for IntelliChief's industry-leading Accounts Payable Automation solution

New partnerships and collaborations with Oracle, JD Edwards, and Infor User Groups

Partnering with IOFM for a brand-new webinar: How to Avoid Project Pitfalls and Ensure Your Accounts Payable Automation Is a Success

Preparing for a safe return to in-person tradeshows and expos

And more

"The new IntelliChief.com is only one aspect of the evolving roadmap for the future of our company and how we best serve our customers," said Gary Langton, CEO & Co-Founder of IntelliChief. "The last 18 or so months have been challenging for businesses across the world as they navigate the new normal. We've listened to our customers and continue to work diligently to provide the features, tools, technologies, and support they need to succeed in this new world where businesses need to be nimble to survive. As a company, we are committed to providing a proven value proposition to our customers that is second to none. Part of that commitment comes in the form of the new and improved IntelliChief website that makes it easier for customers to interact and engage with us. It's just the first step on the path to a series of exciting, new updates that we will be rolling out over the next 18 months. Stay tuned for more to come."

About IntelliChief

IntelliChief is the emerging leader in Enterprise Content Management (ECM), Accounts Payable Automation, and Sales Order Automation. Leveraging advanced OCR, powerful workflows, document management, and analytics, IntelliChief eliminates manual processes and automates repetitive, time-consuming tasks to help businesses secure a decisive competitive advantage.

IntelliChief is recognized for its robust, configurable solutions and secure integrations with Oracle, JD Edwards, Infor, and other leading ERP systems and applications. Hundreds of customers in every industry depend on IntelliChief as a strategic partner to help them digitize documents, standardize business processes, and automate Accounts Payable, Sales Orders, Human Resources, and more.

The IntelliChief team is committed to serving our customers, community, and country by guiding them through Digital Transformation and exemplifying what is possible with an ardent dedication to innovation and progress.

