NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang to Unveil New AI Technologies, Products in GTC Keynote; Hundreds of Industry and AI Leaders to Speak at November Event

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTC -- NVIDIA today announced that it will host a global, virtual GTC from Nov. 8-11, featuring a news-filled keynote by NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang and talks from some of the world's preeminent AI research and industry leaders.



Huang's keynote will be livestreamed on Nov. 9 at 9 a.m. Central European Time/4 p.m. China Standard Time/12 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time, with a rebroadcast at 8 a.m. PDT for viewers in the Americas. Registration is free and is not required to view the keynote.

More than 200,000 developers, innovators, researchers and creators are expected to register for the event, which will focus on deep learning, data science, high performance computing, robotics, data center/networking and graphics. Speakers share the latest breakthroughs that are transforming some of the world's largest industries, such as healthcare, transportation, manufacturing, retail and finance.

Among major speakers at the event are:

Anima Anandkumar, director of ML research at NVIDIA and Bren Professor at Caltech

Alan Aspuru-Guzik, professor of chemistry and computer science, University of Toronto

Alan Bekker, head of conversational AI, Snap

Samy Bengio, senior director of AI and ML research, Apple

Kay Firth-Butterfield, head of AI and ML, World Economic Forum

Axel Gern, CTO, Daimler Trucks

Fei-Fei Li, professor of computer science, Stanford University

Keith Perry, CIO, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Venkatesh Ramanathan, director of data science, PayPal

Ilya Sutskever, co-founder and chief scientist, OpenAI

Tim Sweeney, founder and CEO, Epic Games

Nir Zuk, founder and CTO, Palo Alto Networks

Leaders from hundreds of other organizations will also present, including Amazon, Arm, AstraZeneca, Baidu, BMW, Domino's, Electronic Arts, Facebook, Ford, Google, Kroger, Microsoft, MIT, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Red Hat, Rolls-Royce, Salesforce, Samsung, ServiceNow, Snap, Volvo, Walmart and WPP.

"GTC is a great opportunity for developers and business leaders to learn the latest advances in AI, accelerated computing and computer graphics from the world's top innovators, scientists and researchers," said Greg Estes, vice president of Developer Programs at NVIDIA. "Startups, academia and the largest enterprises all come together at GTC, giving attendees a unique opportunity to share ideas and collaborate across boundaries to create the future."

In recent years, GTC has expanded from high performance computing and graphics to include areas such as cloud and enterprise computing, where AI breakthroughs are often deployed. The keynote and other talks provide corporate and IT leaders the latest on how to configure secure, accelerated data centers that support modern workloads including AI, machine learning and natural language processing.

Special Content for Startups, New Training Offerings

NVIDIA Inception , a startup program with more than 8,500 members, will host a full track at GTC designed to educate, inform and cultivate young companies that are revolutionizing industries. Over 70 startups will be presenting, including prominent company founders and well-known industry partners. Themes and topics include conversational AI, drug discovery, autonomous systems, emerging markets, among other areas.

GTC attendees will also be able to build and master their skills with the NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute , which offers educational resources for anyone who wants to learn about all things AI. DLI will feature 14 full-day training workshops, ranging from beginner to advanced, in four languages across several time zones. Topics include classic DLI courses like "The Fundamentals of Deep Learning," along with new training courses such as "Scaling CUDA C++ Applications to Multiple Nodes" and "Accelerating Data Engineering Pipelines."

Workshops are taught by NVIDIA DLI-certified instructors who are experts in their field, delivering industry-leading technical knowledge that drives breakthrough results. Attendees can also earn a certificate of competency to support professional development.

Democratizing AI

NVIDIA has structured GTC as an open, all-access event available to virtually any community around the world.

Sessions and speakers have been curated to inform and inspire developers, researchers, scientists, educators, professionals and students from historically underrepresented groups. Topics such as building better datasets and making AI more inclusive are among areas that will be covered. NVIDIA partners with organizations including LatinX in AI, Tech Career and W.AI in Israel, and Ewha Womans University of Korea to offer complimentary access to DLI workshops for diverse communities.

GTC will feature a series of emerging markets sessions focused on addressing business and technical topics in Africa, the Middle East and Latin America. Speakers from prominent organizations, startups and universities, such as the Kenya AI Center of Excellence, Ethiopian Motion Design and Visual Effects Community, Python Ghana, Nairobi Women in Machine Learning & Data Science, and Chile Inria Research Center, will describe how developers in emerging markets are using AI to address challenges.

Learn more about GTC and register to attend at www.nvidia.com/gtc .

