'Deep Dive into Capital Product Partners' (CPLP) Growth Strategy and Sector Outlook'

Live Webinar

1x1 Discussion between CPLP CEO & Stifel Head of Maritime Research

on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 10:00 am ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Link will host a complimentary webinar featuring a live one-on-one discussion between Mr. Jerry Kalogiratos, Chief Executive Officer of Capital Product Partners and Mr. Ben Nolan, Head of Maritime Research at Stifel.

The focus of this in-depth discussion will be on three main verticals:

CPLP's development, strategy, market positioning, competitive advantages and growth prospects. Capital Product Partners is positioned as a growth oriented maritime transportation MLP diversified across several industry sectors. The Partnership has implemented a number of transformational initiatives aimed to optimize growth and its operational and financial performance.

Furthermore, the speakers will examine the container and LNG markets, where CPLP is currently active, including supply and demand fundamentals, asset values and freight rates, orderbook and sectors outlook. Lastly, the discussion will also address critical issues surrounding the maritime industry.

REGISTRATION

The event can be accessed on the below link:

http://webinars.capitallink.com/2021/cplp/

WEBINAR STRUCTURE

The webinar will consist of a 40-minute expert discussion, which will be followed by a Q&A. This webinar will be archived and available for replay upon registration.

Q&A SESSION- SUBMITTING QUESTIONS

Participants can submit questions to the panelists prior to or during the event through the special feature on the event page, or they can email them to us at questions@capitallink.com.

ABOUT CAPITAL PRODUCT PARTNERS L.P.

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP), a Marshall Islands master limited partnership, is an international owner of ocean-going vessels. CPLP currently owns 18 vessels, including 12 Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, one Capesize bulk carrier and two LNG carriers.

For more information, please visit the company's website http://www.capitalpplp.com/

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This webinar may contain "forward-looking statements." Statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or that include words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "may," "will," "should" and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the beliefs of each participating Company regarding future results, many of which, by their nature are inherently uncertain and outside of the control of the Companies. Actual results may differ, possibly materially, from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. For more information about risks and uncertainties associated with the participating companies, please refer to the regulatory filings of each participating company with the SEC.



