Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America Now Accepting Applications for the 2022 Solar Games Competition

PORTLAND, Maine, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intersolar North America (ISNA) and Energy Storage North America (ESNA), the industry's flagship solar + storage event, is now accepting applications for the second annual Solar Games competition to be held January 13-15, 2022, at the Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach, California. Applications to compete are open through October 15, 2021.



The Solar Games, the industry's first installer competition, tasks teams with building residential solar + storage systems live in the shared #isnaesna22 expo hall. Taking place in a custom-built stadium, the bracket-style tournament features multiple competitive rounds where teams go head-to-head installing solar modules, racking, inverters, and battery storage. Teams are scored on a point system for quality, safety, speed, and other criteria. The winning team from each round advances to the next, until the final-round winner is named Solar Games Champion—and awarded $10,000.

"I'm excited to be part of an event that highlights the talent and quality of the industry," said Marissa Johnson, Executive Director at Twende Solar and 2022 Solar Games Advisory Board member. "In addition, the positive impact of reusing the equipment after the event to create electricity access for two communities—it's a win-win-win!"

Competition Details

Installers from across the United States are invited to apply to compete. To qualify for the games, all team members must be OSHA 10 certified, and one team member must be NABCEP certified (or a licensed electrician).

The 2022 Solar Games Champion will receive $10,000 in addition to other prizes—including brand exposure and bragging rights.

in addition to other prizes—including brand exposure and bragging rights. A six-member advisory board of clean energy leaders will help develop and oversee the competition. Board members include representatives from K2 Systems, ReVision Energy, Rolls Battery Engineering, Twende Solar, Institute for Building Technology & Safety, and Solar Cowboyz.

Sponsors provide the equipment for the Solar Games, which upon completion of the competition will be donated to Twende Solar for use in projects that empower under-resourced communities with renewable energy systems. Equipment sponsors include Jinko Solar, Rolls Battery Engineering, Electriq Power, K2 Systems, and Roof Tech.

Get Involved with the Solar Games

Interested parties are encouraged to use this online form to connect with event organizers and to discuss how they can participate in the 2022 competition. To register to attend the 2022 event, click here.

About Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America

Intersolar North America (ISNA) and Energy Storage North America (ESNA), North America's premier solar + storage conferences and exhibitions, come together for the first time in January 2022 in Long Beach, California to advance our clean energy future. The combined events will connect installers, developers, utilities, technology providers, policy makers, and key stakeholders from around the world through innovative programs, networking events, and exhibits that maximize learning and deal-making.

Learn more online at intersolar.us and esnaexpo.com .

