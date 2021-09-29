Eve & Co Announces Closing of Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES



STRATHROY, Ontario, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eve & Co Incorporated ("Eve & Co" or the "Company") (TSXV:EVE, OTCQX:EEVVF) is pleased to announce the closing of a private placement of 2,777,778 units (the "Units") of the Company at a price of $0.18 per Unit for gross proceeds of $500,000 (the "Private Placement").

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant being exercisable into one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.25 for a period of two years from closing.

In connection with the Private Placement, the Company and a multi-national medical cannabis company, being the sole purchaser in the Private Placement, have agreed to negotiate the terms of a lease of a portion of the cultivation area in the Company's Strathroy facility and processing in the EU GMP certified area of the facility. The execution of the lease is subject to certain conditions, and its final details will be provided by the Company after execution by the parties.

"We are excited about this partnership which aligns with Eve's focus on expanding and growing into foreign markets. We believe this strategic alliance will be a great asset, as we continue to focus on achieving the highest quality product on a large scale with consistency and reliability for the foreign markets," said Melinda Rombouts, CEO and President of Eve & Co Incorporated.

The net proceeds from the Private Placement are intended to be used for working capital and general corporate purposes. All securities issued in the Private Placement are subject to statutory hold periods until the date that is four months and one day from the date of issuance. All dollar amounts in this news release are denominated in Canadian dollars.

