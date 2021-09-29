Press Release

Nokia achieves ISO 9001 for its high-quality patenting process

Nokia one of the first companies to receive ISO 9001 certification for its patent portfolio management

Independent certification assessed every step of Nokia's patent portfolio process

ISO 9001 is the world's best-known standard for quality management systems





29 September 2021

Espoo, Finland – Nokia announced today that it has achieved ISO 9001 certification for its patent portfolio management.

The independent certification assessed every step of Nokia's patent portfolio management process covering the entire lifetime of the patents and resulted in the awarding of the highly respected ISO 9001 certification.

ISO 9001 is the world's best-known standard for quality management systems, with over one million organizations independently certified worldwide. It provides a framework for organizations to ensure consistent results when designing, developing, and delivering products and services.

Jenni Lukander, President of Nokia Technologies, said: "Quality is a key priority in our patenting process. We set and apply extremely high standards when we evaluate and file potential patents, so we're delighted to be one of the first companies to receive this highly respected independent certification for its patent portfolio management."

Karolina Lachi Kolarova Business Unit Director for Certification from Bureau Veritas UK, who conducted the audit, said: "ISO 9001 helps businesses and organisations with their efficiency, improve customer satisfaction and is an important measure of quality within the company's systems and processes. By adding their patent portfolio management activities into their ISO 9001 certification, Nokia has further demonstrated its commitment to high quality and continual improvement."

Nokia's industry-leading patent portfolio is built on more than €130 billion invested in R&D since 2000 and is composed of around 20,000 patent families, including over 3,500 patent families declared essential to 5G. Several independent third-party studies have ranked Nokia among the top for ownership of patents that have been declared as essential to cellular standards, including 5G. We continue to refresh the portfolio investing over €4bn in R&D last year and filing patent applications on more than 1,500 new inventions.

Nokia contributes its inventions to open standards in return for the right to license them on fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory (FRAND) terms. Companies can license and use these technologies without the need to make their own substantial investments in R&D.

Disclaimer: Reference to a study does not equate to Nokia's unreserved endorsement.

Additional resources

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a trusted partner for critical networks, we are committed to innovation and technology leadership across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. We create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities needed for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.

Media Inquiries:

Nokia

Communications

Email: steven.bartholomew@nokia.com



