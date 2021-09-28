 Skip to main content

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results October 18th

Globe Newswire  
September 28, 2021 5:15pm   Comments
BIRMINGHAM, Ala, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS) is scheduled to announce earnings and operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 on October 18, 2021 at 4 p.m. ET. The news release will be available at www.servisfirstbancshares.com.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will host a live audio webcast to discuss earnings and results on Monday, October 18, 2021 beginning at 5:15 p.m. ET. The audio webcast can be accessed at www.servisfirstbancshares.com. A replay of the call will be available until October 29, 2021.

About ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company based in Birmingham, Alabama. Through its subsidiary ServisFirst Bank, ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. provides business and personal financial services from locations in Birmingham, Dothan, Huntsville, Mobile, and Montgomery, Alabama, Northwest Florida, West Central Florida, Nashville, Tennessee, Atlanta, Georgia, and Charleston, South Carolina.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies of its filings may be obtained through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or at www.servisfirstbancshares.com.

More information about ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. may be obtained over the Internet at www.servisfirstbancshares.com or by calling (205) 949-0302.

Contact: ServisFirst Bank
Davis Mange (205) 949-3420
DMange@servisfirstbank.com


