Genocea to Present at Upcoming Conferences
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA), a biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation neoantigen immunotherapies, announced that senior leadership plans to present at the following conferences in October.
Scientific conferences:
|Event:
|AACR: Tumor Immunology and Immunotherapy – Details
|Topic:
|GEN-011: A neoantigen-targeted peripheral blood-derived T cell therapy that has broad neoantigen specificity and high T cell purity while avoiding pro-tumor cells
|Format:
|Poster presentation
|Date:
|Tuesday-Wednesday, October 5-6th
|Time:
|Available throughout the conference
|Event:
|Meeting on the Mesa – Details
|Topic:
|Next-generation neoantigen-targeted solid tumor T cell therapy
|Format:
|Presentation
|Date:
|Tuesday-Thursday, October 12-14th
|Time:
|Available throughout the conference
|Event:
|CMO Summit – Details
|Topic:
|Communicating and Pivoting After a Failed Clinical Trial
|Format:
|Panel
|Date:
|Friday, October 15th
|Time:
|1:00 p.m. ET
|Event:
|TIL Therapies Digital Summit – Details
|Topic:
|Identification of InhibigensTM May be the Key to Successful T cell Therapies for Solid Tumors
|Format:
|Presentation
|Date:
|Tuesday, October 19th
|Time:
|11:00 a.m. ET
|Event:
|Neoantigen-Based Therapies Summit – Details
|Topic 1:
|Prioritizing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in the Neoantigen Field
|Roundtable discussion
Tuesday, October 26th
|12:40 p.m. ET
|Topic 2:
|Responses to Inhibitory Tumor Antigens, InhibigensTM, Suppresses Anti-Tumor Immunity & promote Tumor Growth
|Presentation
|Wednesday, October 27th
|12:30 p.m. ET
|Topic 3:
|Unleashing the Titans: The GEN-011 Neoantigen-Targeted Peripheral T cell Therapy for Solid Tumors
|Presentation
|Wednesday, October 27th
|5:30 p.m. ET
About Genocea Biosciences, Inc.
Genocea's mission is to identify the right tumor targets to develop life-changing immunotherapies for people suffering from cancer. Our proprietary ATLAS™ platform can comprehensively profile each patient's T cell responses to potential targets, or antigens, on that patient's tumor. ATLAS zeroes in on both antigens that activate anti-tumor T cell responses and inhibitory antigens, Inhibigens™, that drive pro-tumor immune responses. We are conducting a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for GEN-011, our investigational adoptive T cell therapy comprising neoantigen-targeted peripheral cells. We continue to monitor patients in our phase 1/2a clinical trial for GEN-009, our investigational neoantigen vaccine. In addition to our two clinical programs, we are conducting research in several areas where we believe ATLAS could be a key tool in optimizing antigen selection for therapies across a number of diseases. To learn more, please visit https://www.genocea.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements related to GEN-011, GEN-009 and research updates within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Genocea cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that change over time. These factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to the potential failure of our active product candidates which are in an early stage of clinical development; our ability to obtain regulatory approval for our current and future product candidates; potential delays in enrolling patients in our clinical trials; our reliance on third parties to conduct technical development, non-clinical studies and clinical trials for our product candidates; our reliance on third parties to conduct some or all aspects of our product manufacturing; our ability to obtain or protect intellectual property rights related to our product candidates; the potential impacts of COVID-19 on our business and financial results; changes in law, regulations, or interpretations and enforcement of regulatory guidance; our need for additional financing and the risks listed under "Risk Factors" in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and any subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and Genocea assumes no duty to update forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.
