Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call to be Held on November 4, 2021

Globe Newswire  
September 28, 2021 4:30pm   Comments
BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) (the "Company") will report third quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, after the market close.

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2021 results and business outlook on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET. Conference call access information is as follows:

  Conference Call:

    
  USA Toll Free Number 888-506-0062  
  International Toll Number 973-528-0011  
  Access Code 414674  

A simultaneous webcast of the call will be available on the Company's website at www.hosthotels.com.
A replay of the call will be available Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. ET until Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. ET via the telephone details below or via webcast on the Company's website through February 4, 2022. Replay access information is as follows:

  Replay:

    
  USA Toll Free Number 877-481-4010  
  International Toll Number 919-882-2331  
  Passcode 43067  

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 78 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 47,400 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in six domestic and one international joint venture.

SOURAV GHOSH
Chief Financial Officer
(240) 744-5267		 JAIME MARCUS
Investor Relations
(240) 744-5117
ir@hosthotels.com 


