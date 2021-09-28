 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Great Elm Group, Inc. Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Globe Newswire  
September 28, 2021 4:15pm   Comments
WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) announced today that its Annual Stockholders' Meeting will be held on November 17, 2021. The proxy statement containing the meeting details is expected to be available no later than first week of October to stockholders of record as of September 30, 2021.

About Great Elm Group, Inc.

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) is a publicly-traded holding company that is building a business across two operating verticals: investment management and operating companies. Great Elm Group, Inc.'s website can be found at www.greatelmgroup.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations
investorrelations@greatelmcap.com

Adam Prior
The Equity Group Inc.
+1 (212) 836-9606
aprior@equityny.com


