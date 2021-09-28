Proactive news headlines including Mednow, NEO Battery, ElectraMeccanica Vehicles, BioSig Technologies and North Arrow Minerals
- PharmaDrug gets pre-IND meeting request granted by US FDA for oral antiviral drug Cepharanthine to potentially treat coronavirus click here
- Vox Royalty seeing significant results from recent exploration across its royalty asset portfolio click here
- NEO Battery moves ahead with establishing South Korean subsidiary; opens Toronto office click here
- SpotLite360 IOT Solutions President Greenwall calls 3Q 'exciting' as its corporate development advances click here
- KWESST Micro Systems partners with Stryk Group USA to commercialize its non-lethal LEC products in the US click here
- Jack Nathan Health sees 2Q revenue jump 70% as it adds new clinics in Canada and Mexico click here
- AIM ImmunoTech submits Pre-IND application to FDA for Phase 2 trials of Ampligen as potential therapeutic for early-onset coronavirus click here
- ElectraMeccanica Vehicles says its SOLO EV honored in Fast Company's Innovation by Design Awards for 2021 in the General Excellence and Mobility categories click here
- Mednow makes two new executive hires, bolstering its institutional services business click here
- BioSig Technologies selects Wisconsin-based Plexus Corp. as its manufacturing partner click here
- Recruiter.com Group announces launch of a new job platform for recruiters and talent acquisition professionals click here
- HealthLynked launches QwikCheck V2.0 with dynamic linking for healthcare facilities to streamline check-in click here
- BioVaxys Technology initiates planned in vivo animal toxicology study of CoviDTH click here
- Star Royalties inks deal to buy a 2% NSR royalty on the Elk Gold Mine in British Columbia click here
- North Arrow Minerals kicks off exploratory till sampling at Pikoo in Saskatchewan click here
- Psyence Group strikes joint venture with Pure Extracts to develop psilocybin extracts and formulations at commercial scales click here
- Spyder Cannabis subsidiary receives AGCO approval for its proposed cannabis dispensary in Oshawa, Ontario click here
- DeepSpatial announces partnership with SISL Infotech of India and addition of key senior management click here
- Group Eleven Resources finds high-priority structural corridor northwest of Zone 1 and 2 at Carrickittle Zinc prospect in Ireland click here
- Silvercorp Metals striving to create 'green mines'; has developed waste rock treatment plant at Ying district click here
- Q BioMed sees uptick in 4Q sales of Strontium89 amid commercial rollout click here
- Maverix Metals acquires new gold stream of 5,000 ounces per year from longstanding partner Auramet Capital Partners click here
- Manitou Gold identifies the new Bald Eagle Gold Zone on its Goudreau project in Ontario click here
- CLS Holdings USA in joint venture with Ranson Shepherd to manufacture pre-rolls click here
- Elys Game Technology signs MOU with the New York State Restaurant Association to promote and facilitate opportunities in sports betting industry click here
- Golden Arrow Resources kicks off diamond drilling at Tierra Dorada gold project in Paraguay click here
- Xigem Technologies to add cryptocurrency and payment gateway capabilities to its FOOi mobile payment app click here
- Genprex strengthens leadership team with appointments to newly-created positions of chief medical officer and of chief manufacturing and technology officer click here
- Versus Systems says Los Angeles Rams introduced Lotería, a digital Bingo game powered by the company during their last home game click here
- Argentina Lithium & Energy set to acquire two prime lithium exploration properties in famous 'Lithium Triangle' click here
