Zyter Collaborates with Zurich North America, Qualcomm and Everguard to Enhance Construction Safety

Rockville, Maryland, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROCKVILLE, Md., September 28, 2021 – Zyter, Inc., a leading digital health and IoT-enablement platform, announced today it is collaborating with Zurich North America (Zurich), Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Everguard.ai (Everguard) and Rudolph Libbe Group (RLG) to advance the use of AI-based Internet of Things (IoT) technologies to enhance construction safety. The goal is to help prevent jobsite incidents and accidents that can result in serious injuries and costly property damage.

The five companies are bringing together best-in-class technologies and risk knowledge to provide construction managers with a 360-degree view of construction sites and real-time alerts regarding workers' adherence to safety regulations. The collaboration represents the next step forward in propelling construction safety from a reactive to a proactive approach.

Zyter's SmartSpaces™ platform, analytics and front-end dashboard is being integrated with Everguard's Sentri360® AI platform, made possible through the Qualcomm® Smart Cities Accelerator Program and Qualcomm® IoT Services Suite. RLG, a provider of construction and facility services, will beta test the collaborative solution at one of its jobsites, beginning in September 2021. RLG's insurance provider, Zurich North America, will monitor the impact and evaluate the solution for use with other construction customers.

"This collaboration takes best practices for construction site management and worker safety to a new level," said Sanjay Govil, founder and CEO of Zyter, Inc. "Together we are making worker safety more manageable for the construction industry by delivering improved visibility across an entire worksite."

"Zurich connects our customers with innovative technology solutions that put their workers' health and safety first, which is key to delivering quality work both on time and on budget," said Jon Tate, vice president of construction risk engineering for Zurich North America. "Through this collaboration, we are exploring how to enhance construction site managers' ability to see and stop at-risk behaviors and to identify any needs for supplemental training and other resources to support safety going forward. We want to help clients like RLG prevent accidents and injuries, and potentially save lives."

Each technology partner is bringing different capabilities and expertise to the project:

Qualcomm Technologies – This unique collaboration is enabled through the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program and Qualcomm IoT Services Suite. This suite delivers comprehensive, end-to-end, IoT as a Service (IoTaaS) solutions, enabling the digital transformation of smart cities, connected spaces, and experiences globally. Smart solutions and technologies are at the forefront of driving the next generation of smart spaces and construction sites, enriching lives through the accelerated transformation of infrastructure and services.

Zyter – Serving as a collaborator with the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program ecosystem members, this smart construction solution runs on the Zyter SmartSpaces platform, which is used to break down silos of information by integrating and consolidating data from IoT devices and applications in a seamless interface. Zyter is also providing advanced analytics.

Everguard –Everguard's Sentri360 platform ties together industrial sensor technologies using sensor fusion, edge compute and AI algorithms, enabling them to learn dynamically "on the job." This has the potential to lower incidents, injuries and corresponding costs. Everguard has been recognized as a unique solution for prioritizing construction safety and the digital management of construction sites, enabling a proactive approach to both safety and productivity powered by AI and sensor fusion.

Using a continuous stream of real-time data from IoT devices on workers and building materials, this collaborative solution will deliver a seamless, up-to-the second view of what is happening across the entire construction site to the Zyter dashboard. Additionally, through state-of-the-art data visualization, analytics and intelligent insights, construction companies will be able to easily monitor and address events, operational issues, and incidents. Advanced analytics will help construction companies determine worker productivity and safety scores, as well as gain insight into other metrics related to construction site management.

Initial efforts will focus on using AI and computer vision (CV) to enhance safety protocols already in place on construction jobsites for initiatives such as personal protective equipment (PPE) compliance and geofencing of restricted areas.

"We are excited to collaborate with Everguard.ai and Zyter to deliver smart solutions via Construction-Management-as-a-Service," said Sanjeet Pandit, senior director of business development and global head of Smart Cities, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "Prioritizing construction safety and digital management of construction sites allows construction companies and their commercial insurance providers the ability to focus on worker safety. Construction-Management-as-a-Service will continue to accelerate the transformation of city infrastructure and services to help enrich communities' lives."

"These five companies share a dedication to being technology and safety leaders in our respective fields," said Sanjay Pandya, P.E., vice president and general manager of construction at Everguard. "The dedication to safety this group of innovators embraces is unmatched. We couldn't be more thrilled to have Sentri360® at the heart of this collaboration."

RLG, a single source provider of construction and facility services that range from site selection and construction to energy solutions and ongoing facility management, will beta test the collaborative construction safety solution. "Our expertise goes well beyond that of a typical construction company," said Brad Deal, senior vice president-construction services, Rudolph Libbe Inc., a Rudolph Libbe Group company. "We bring our safety-first culture to every project and service we deliver. Collaborating with this group of innovators allows us to expand our tools and technology. For us, it all comes down to delivering a better, safer work site for our customers."

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm is the world's leading wireless technology innovator and the driving force behind the development, launch, and expansion of 5G. When we connected the phone to the internet, the mobile revolution was born. Today, our foundational technologies enable the mobile ecosystem and are found in every 3G, 4G and 5G smartphone. We bring the benefits of mobile to new industries, including automotive, the internet of things, and computing, and are leading the way to a world where everything and everyone can communicate and interact seamlessly.

Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering, research and development functions, and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business.

About Everguard.ai

Everguard's mission is to protect companies' most important assets — their people — with the first truly proactive solution dedicated to industrial safety. Their Industrial Health and Safety platform utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) and sensor fusion driven by technologies that include edge computing, computer vision (CV), real-time location system (RTLS), wearables and others. Everguard's Sentri360 solution provides proactive interventions to help prevent and avoid industrial accidents and the billions of dollars in fees and lost-time incidents they cause.

About Rudolph Libbe Group



The Rudolph Libbe Group is a single source provider of construction and facility services that range from site selection and construction to energy solutions and ongoing facility management. The full-service contractor, comprised of Rudolph Libbe Inc., GEM Inc., GEM Energy, Lehman Daman and Rudolph Libbe Properties, is focused on ensuring that its customers succeed. The Rudolph Libbe Group is headquartered near Toledo, Ohio with offices in the areas of Cleveland, Columbus and Lima, Ohio; and Detroit, Michigan areas.

About Zurich North America

Zurich North America is one of the largest providers of insurance solutions and services to businesses and individuals. Zurich customers represent industries ranging from agriculture to technology. Zurich North America is part of Zurich Insurance Group, a leading multi-line insurer that serves its customers in global and local markets. For more information, please visit www.zurichna.com.

About Zyter, Inc.

Zyter delivers a wide range of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions spanning buildings, stadiums, campuses, and even cities. As the foundation for the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program, the Zyter SmartSpaces platform supports solutions for multiple markets including healthcare, education, logistics, retail, travel, and construction. By integrating and consolidating data from IoT devices and applications, organizations can gain new insights to improve efficiencies while providing end-users with an engaging digital experience. In 2021, Zyter won more than 37 global awards for its IoT products including Best Technology and Company Innovation of the Year. Founded in 2017, the privately-held company is based in Rockville, Md. For more information, please visit www.Zyter.com/iot.

Qualcomm is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated.

Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program and Qualcomm Advantage Network are programs of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm IoT Services Suite is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

