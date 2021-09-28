H2O Innovation Reports its Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year Conference Call at 11:00 a.m. (EDT)

QUEBEC CITY, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV:HEO) – H 2 O Innovation Inc. ("H 2 O Innovation" or the "Corporation") will postpone its fourth quarter and full fiscal year conference call at 11:00 a.m. (EDT) because of technical problems related to the platform.



Financial analysts and investors are invited to attend this conference call during which the 2021 fourth quarter and full fiscal year results will be presented. The call will begin with a presentation by management followed by a question-and-answer period. A slide presentation will be available on the Corporate Presentations page of the Investors section of the Corporation's website.

Time and date: Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. (EDT)

Dial in number: 1-888-440-2131 or 438-803-0534

About H 2 O Innovation

Innovation is in our name, and it is what drives the organization. H 2 O Innovation is a complete water solutions company focused on providing best-in-class technologies and services to its customers. The Corporation's activities rely on three pillars: i) Water Technologies & Services (WTS) applies membrane technologies and engineering expertise to deliver equipment and services to municipal and industrial water, wastewater, and water reuse customers, ii) Specialty Products (SP) is a set of businesses that manufacture and supply a complete line of specialty chemicals, consumables and engineered products for the global water treatment industry, and iii) Operation & Maintenance (O&M) provides contract operations and associated services for water and wastewater treatment systems. Through innovation, we strive to simplify water. For more information, visit www.h2oinnovation.com.

