Dresner Partners Advised Dominion Fertility in its Sale to Webster Equity Partners

CHICAGO, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Partners (Dresner), a leading FINRA-registered, middle-market investment bank and Mergers Alliance member firm, is pleased to announce that it advised Dominion Fertility in its sale to Webster Equity Partners. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



Founded in 1987 by Dr. Michael DiMattina, Dominion Fertility includes Dr. Susan Sarajari and Dr. Kay Waud, and has offices in Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C. The entire staff of Dominion Fertility is dedicated to providing clients with an outstanding experience as they undergo evaluation and treatment for any and all of their fertility related concerns. Dominion Fertility also offers complete onsite laboratory services that ensure clients receive the optimal testing and fertility treatment. More information on Dominion Fertility can be found at www.dominionfertility.com.

Founded in 2003, Webster Equity Partners is a healthcare private equity firm that provides equity financing, expertise, and a broad contact network for management buyouts and growth capital. Webster is currently investing out of its fourth fund with $875 million of committed capital. For additional information on Webster Equity Partners, please visit www.websterequitypartners.com.

Commenting on the transaction, Dr. Michael DiMattina of Dominion Fertility said, "We appreciate the expertise and hard work from the entire Dresner team to help us achieve this outstanding outcome. We are excited to work with Webster Equity Partners, which has extensive experience in the fertility space."

Mitchell Stern, Managing Director and Head of the Healthcare Group at Dresner Partners said, "The fertility sector continues to provide numerous opportunities for strategic and financial buyers and we are very pleased that Dominion Fertility and Webster Equity Partners completed this transaction. Dominion is unique in that all of its laboratory services are done completely onsite, providing more confidence in its results and greater flexibility in scheduling treatments and testing."

Mehran Ahmed, Managing Director at Webster Equity Partners added, "The team at Dresner is very knowledgeable on the sector, allowing them to highlight the drivers of an investment for the buyer while also driving value for the sellers. We are always thrilled to work with the Dresner team."

Steven M. Dresner, President of Dresner Partners added, "Dominion Fertility benefits from a transaction that meets its objective to find the right partner to support its next phase of development. Dresner's expertise in the fertility space has enabled us to provide the best possible advice. I commend our highly experienced team for working diligently on Dominion's goals."

Dresner continues to be very active in the fertility sector, having closed numerous transactions including the sale of IGENOMIX, the merger of RMA of NJ and IVI of Spain, and the sale of Santa Monica Fertility and Institute for Human Reproduction to Webster Equity Partners along with other notable deals.

