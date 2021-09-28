Robafoam: Robotically-Applied Foam Seal Specialist Rebrands from CeraCon UK but Continues to Provide Market-Leading Sealing Solutions

Leamington Spa, United Kingdom, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One of the most innovative and unique businesses in the UK has rebranded. CeraCon UK, established in 2012, has become a market leading foam seal specialist by incorporating robotic technology to apply seals and adhesives to products from a vast range of industries and sectors.

Nearly a decade later, the company has rebranded to Robafoam. The change in name is reflective of their groundbreaking use of robotic technology, and their mission to continue growth as a sub-contractor within the market using forward-thinking and cost-effective foam sealing processes.

Below, we look at the history of CeraCon UK and Robafoam, and detail how they've become the robotically-applied, foam seal specialist that global manufacturers trust:

In just a decade, the company went from providing contract gasketing to becoming a global leader in foam sealing and adhesives

When the company was founded in 2012 by a team with 30+ years in the industrial and automotive adhesive and sealant sector, they knew there was a need for a UK based specialist business to provide the service of contract gasketing.

With high precision 6 axis robot systems, they were able to apply complex foam seals of adhesives directly to customers parts. This approach was not only flexible enough for clients who wanted to work on individual protype parts all the way through to full, high-volume quantities of products, but thanks to the in-house robotic technology, it required no capital investment for the customer.

Now, nearly a decade later, this technology has revolutionised the process of foam sealing across virtually all industry types. With a technical centre that houses a large laboratory robot cell, they cater for automotive, lighting, marine, construction, electronic and telecoms, to name but a few sectors.

A decision in 2020 was made to rebrand from CeraCon UK to Robafoam, adopting a unique and independent business model

With the UK leaving the European Union, the company had to evaluate its current market position and global infrastructure to ensure continued growth and high levels of service and support. Whilst the company continued to grow during these difficult times, the UK leaving the EU also highlighted the differences between the UK and German business models.

A decision was made to change CeraCon UK from a partnership to an exclusive distribution provider for CeraCon products, adopting a unique and independent business model that ensures continued expansion, diversification, and market development.

This decision also resulted in a rebrand, with the company now named Robafoam.

The use of robotic technology ensures precision and quality across all sectors

The switch to an independent business model has not changed the exceptional services and support that Robafoam can provide:

Foam Sealing Services

Robafoam provide foam sealing services to global brands such as JLR, Ford,BMW and McLaren. With a wealth of knowledge across a wide range of industries, their foam sealing technology has revolutionised sealing and adhesive processes for manufacturers worldwide. Their seals can withstand harsh and hazardous environments and are built to be robust and long lasting. As the UK's only dedicated robotic foam sealing specialist company, they have the infrastructure to manage contracts of all sizes, to provide expert guidance and advice on rules, regulations, and meeting sealing performance requirements, and work closely with designers to provide valuable insight for enhancing components to provide the optimal sealing performance.

Foam Sealing Systems

Using some of the most advanced technology on the market, this unique robotic process converts single part materials into closed-cell foam. Utilising a range of different 1k material for the foaming process, the technology provides customers with accurate and high-quality sealing and adhesive applications time and time again, removing human error commonly associated with manually fitting seals. The process is also faster, and the technology allows more complex seal configurations to be incorporated.

It's a rebrand, but it's the same exceptional sub contract sealing

From prototype to production, whatever stage of a product lifecycle you're at, Robafoam can provide value beyond their foam sealing services. Get in touch today to understand how they can provide design guidance, assist in product trials, apply IP sealing foam on rapid prototypes and even advise on legislation.

More Information

Robafoam, previously known as CeraCon UK, was established in 2012 having now rebranded in 2021 to Robafoam Ltd. Through the use of robotic foam sealing technology, they are a specialist contract gasketing company that apply complex foam seals or adhesives directly to customers parts. This approach not only provides flexibility when it comes to product quantities but reduces the capital investment required thanks to the in-house, robotic automation and sealing systems. Learn more via the website: https://www.robafoam.com/

https://thenewsfront.com/robafoam-robotically-applied-foam-seal-specialist-rebrands-from-ceracon-uk-but-continues-to-provide-market-leading-sealing-solutions/





Robafoam Unit 9 Berrington Road, Sydenham Industrial Estate Leamington Spa CV31 1NB United Kingdom 01926 336231 https://www.robafoam.com https://www.google.com/maps?cid=13533904066080360218