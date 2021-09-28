Proactive news headlines including Yandal Resources, Chalice Mining, Great Boulder Resources and Horizon Minerals
- Yandal Resources Ltd (ASX:YRL) drilling is continuing to demonstrate the potential to make new gold discoveries at multiple prospects within the Gordons Gold Project near Kalgoorlie in Western Australia. Click here
- Chalice Mining Ltd ((ASX:CHN, OTCQB:CGMLF)'s resource definition program at the Gonneville platinum group elements (PGE)-nickel-copper-cobalt-gold deposit has demonstrated continuity of high-grade zones beyond a depth of 600 metres. Click here
- Great Boulder Resources Ltd (ASX:GBR) has extended the Mulga Bill gold prospect and identified a new exploration target during drilling at the Side Well Gold Project in Western Australia. Click here
- Horizon Minerals Ltd (ASX:HRZ) has upgraded the mineral resource estimate for its Kalpini Gold Project in the Western Australian Goldfields, nearly a year after it acquired the project for $2.75 million. Click here
- Nova Minerals Ltd ((ASX:NVA, OTCQB:NVAAF) has raised A$12 million to accelerate development across the Estelle Gold District, a highly prospective Alaskan province where it's advancing a 4.7-million-ounce gold resource towards production. Click here
- Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) has awarded the Engineering, Design and Construction (EPC) contract to construct the Dense Media Separation (DMS) Plant for the Finniss Lithium Project to Perth-based Primero Group. Click here
- Aldoro Resources Ltd (ASX:ARN) has completed rock chip sampling at its Wyemandoo Pegmatite Swarm (WPS), Narndee Igneous Complex (NIC) and Quandong Well VHMS (QVM) targets, with all results returning highly anomalous results. Click here
- Lake Resources NL ((ASX:LKE, OTCQB:LLKKF) has demonstrated further financial support for its flagship 'clean' Kachi Lithium Project in Argentina on receiving a formal Letter of Interest (LOI) from Canada's official Export Credit Agency (ECA) and Export Development Canada (EDC). Click here
