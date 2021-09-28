AWS and Komprise Bring Intelligent Data Management to Public Sector Customers

CAMPBELL, Calif., Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Komprise, a leader in analytics-driven data management as a service, today announces a special offer with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to attendees of the AWS D.C. Summit, taking place September 28 and 29, in Washington, D.C. AWS and Komprise have helped many public sector customers modernize their data storage with data-led migrations by transparently moving petabytes of file data to the cloud while saving up to 70% of infrastructure costs. Now, AWS Summit attendees can get a risk-free assessment of their data savings from Komprise, which is exhibiting at the Summit, and be eligible to receive up to 25% off their estimated first year AWS spend if they convert within 90 days.



Given challenges presented by the global pandemic, chip shortages, and federal mandates to close data centers, public sector organizations are under continued pressure to modernize IT and data management and move to the cloud.

Komprise allows data-led migrations to AWS by:

Analyzing across multi-vendor network-attached storage (NAS) and file storage to find the right data to move to AWS;

Transparently tiering files so users continue to access moved data as before with no disruption;

Allowing Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3)-native access to the migrated data so organizations can fully monetize data using AWS services for artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), cybersecurity, and other applications.



Northwestern University is using Komprise to understand its data and manage it more efficiently on second-tier storage and AWS, saving more than $300,000 a year. "Until Komprise, we didn't know what the data was, who owned it, or when it was last used," said IT manager Kenneth-David Turner. "We needed to stay ahead of capacity demands and be compliant."

"We are pleased to collaborate with Komprise to offer public sector organizations a simple way to go beyond migrating data to gaining business value in the cloud," said Sandy Carter, Vice President of Worldwide Public Sector Partners and Programs at AWS.

Learn more about Komprise in AWS Marketplace here.

AWS Marketplace is a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that makes it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on AWS.

About Komprise

Komprise is a multi-cloud data management-as-a-service that frees you to easily analyze, mobilize, and access the right file and object data across clouds without shackling your data to any vendor. With Komprise Intelligent Data Management, you are able to know first, move smart, and take control of massive unstructured data growth while cutting 70% of enterprise storage, backup, and cloud costs. www.komprise.com

