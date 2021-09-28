SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS ATVI, SAVA, ZY INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors of pending deadlines in the following securities class action lawsuits:



Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI)

Class Period: 8/4/2016 - 7/27/2021

Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: October 4, 2021

SECURITIES FRAUD

To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-atvi/

Zymergen Inc. (ZY)

Class Period: purchase of shares issued either in or after the April 2021 Initial Public Offering

Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: October 4, 2021

MISLEADING PROSPECTUS

To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-zy/

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA)

Class Period: 9/14/2020 - 8/27/2021

Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: October 26, 2021

SECURITIES FRAUD

To learn more, visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqcm-sava/

If you purchased shares of the above companies and would like to discuss your legal rights and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner, Lewis Kahn, toll-free at 1-877-515-1850, via email (Lewis.Kahn@KSFcounsel.com), or via the case links above.

If you wish to serve as a Lead Plaintiff in the class action, you must petition the Court on or before the Lead Plaintiff Motion deadline.

