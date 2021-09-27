Camposol Appoints New Ceo

The Board of Directors of Camposol announces it has promoted Jose Antonio Gómez Bazán as CEO since September 21, 2021. Mr. Gómez Bazán was to date Commercial Director for the International Division. During the last months, Chairman Samuel Dyer Coriat was acting as Executive Charmain while the Board of Directors was in the process to hire the new CEO; he will remain from now on as Chairman of the Board.

Mr. Gómez Bazán has over 20 years of experience in the international food industry. In the last 10 years he has led the transformation of Camposol into a branded fresh and healthy food multinational company. Previously he had held various senior management positions at Chiquita Brands International.

Mr. Gómez Bazán is currently serving as a board member in the United Fresh Produce Association, Vice Chair in the Peruvian Avocado Commission and Director in the World Avocado Organization. He is also former board member in the Produce Marketing Association (PMA). Mr. Gómez Bazán is a Harvard Alumni and holds an MBA from INCAE Business School.

About Camposol

Camposol is a multinational company that provides families around the world with fresh and healthy food. It has operations in Peru, Mexico, Chile, Colombia, and Uruguay, commercial offices in the United States, Europe, and Asia, trusting relationships with the main supermarkets worldwide, as well as customers in more than 40 countries. It is involved in the harvest, processing and marketing of high-quality agricultural products such as avocados, blueberries, grapes, mangoes and mandarins, among others.

Camposol is a company that is committed to supporting sustainable development through social and environmental responsibility policies and projects aimed at increasing the shared-value for all of its stakeholders. It is also an active member of the United Nations Global Compact, issues annual GRI-aligned sustainability reports and has achieved the following international certifications: BSCI, Global Gap, IFS, HACCP, OHSAS, ISO 14001, Rainforest Alliance, and BRC, among others.

For more information about Camposol, please visit us at www.camposol.com.pe



