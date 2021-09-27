EHang Long-Range VT-30 AAV Makes Global Debut Before Zhuhai Airshow

GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) ("EHang" or the "Company"), the world's leading autonomous aerial vehicle ("AAV") technology platform company, today announced that its long-range dual-seat passenger-grade AAV VT-30 made its global debut at the unveiling ceremony and exhibition at the Jiuzhou Airport in Zhuhai, Guangdong Province, before the upcoming 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition ("Zhuhai Air Show").



The VT-30, officially released this year in May, is the first in EHang's product suite that is designed for inter-city transportation. With a hybrid structure, VT-30 is designed to achieve a maximum balance of hybrid lift and push, which has the advantages of intelligent safety features, autonomous flying capabilities, cluster management, low noise and so on. The VT-30 is designed to carry two passengers, with a designed flight distance of 300km and a designed flight time of 100 minutes.

Edward Xu, Chief Strategy Officer of EHang said, "EHang will continue to innovate and improve the future Urban Air Mobility ("UAM") ecosystem. The VT-30, which focuses on inter-city travel, will be a complement to the EHang 216, which focuses on intra-city air mobility, to bring safe, autonomous and eco-friendly air mobility for everyone."

During today's 2021 5th Central and Southern China General Aviation Development Forum, Edward Xu gave a keynote speech on the topic of "Driving UAM Innovative Transformation". He stated that the upgraded UAM operations with fully autonomous flying technologies can improve flight safety and quality of service. Moving forward, EHang will continue to advance the 100 Air Mobility Routes Initiative, accumulate data and experience for UAM operations, and promote the development of the UAM industry.

As a pioneer in the global UAM industry, EHang was granted two honors - the Guangdong Unmanned Aerial Vehicle ("UAV") Industry Outstanding Contribution Award and the Guangdong UAV Social Responsibility Contribution Award - by the Guangdong General Aviation Association and the Guangdong UAV Industry Association at the 2021 2nd General Aviation Night event. These accolades reflect the industry's recognition of EHang's active innovation in the exploration and development of general aviation.

Watch the VT-30 video: https://youtu.be/I7mMS6Ir7qs

