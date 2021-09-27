Xeriant to Join XTI Aircraft at the NBAA Convention and Other Company News

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeriant, Inc. (OTCQB:XERI) ("Xeriant" or the "Company"), an aerospace company dedicated to Advanced Air Mobility, and its joint venture partner XTI Aircraft Company ("XTI"), an OEM and developer of the TriFan 600, a leading next-generation hybrid-electric VTOL aircraft, will be attending the upcoming National Business Aircraft Association (NBAA) Business Aircraft Convention and Exhibition (BACE) in Las Vegas, from October 12 to 14.



XTI Aircraft will be exhibiting at the event alongside other Advanced Air Mobility ("AAM") participants, including Bell, Honeywell, Jaunt Air Mobility, Kitty Hawk, Northern Plains UAS Test Site, and Overair.

Federal perspectives on AAM will be shared in a panel discussion and moderated by former FAA Administrator Michael Huerta, and will also include Steven Clarke, deputy associate administrator for NASA's Aeronautics Research Mission Directorate; Col. Nathan P. Diller, director of the U.S. AFWERX program that is focused on developing innovation; and Christopher Rocheleau, FAA acting associate administrator for aviation safety.

The NBAA-BACE showcases the industry's latest innovative products and services, including emerging technologies and transformative aircraft that will redefine the future of air transport. With over 700 exhibitors, the 2021 NBAA-BACE is the world's largest civil aviation trade show.

"Xeriant is committed to making Advanced Air Mobility a reality. XTI's TriFan 600 aircraft will be extremely competitive in terms of performance and safety," stated Keith Duffy, CEO of Xeriant.

Other Company News

Xeriant, Inc. received a "Stock Promotion" flag from OTC Markets Group on September 21, 2021, for a newsletter campaign disseminated on September 20 and 21, 2021 that was not initiated by Xeriant and that was unknown to Xeriant. After requesting information from OTC Markets Group on September 21, 2021, Xeriant was able to review the newsletters and learned that two websites had disseminated information about Xeriant, Inc. While the Company did not have any involvement with the content of the newsletter or its use, it was sourced from publicly available information, and therefore, in the Company's opinion, was factual. For these reasons, Xeriant has requested that OTC Markets Group remove the flag.

Xeriant, Inc. is a fully reporting public company and timely filer with the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC). Detailed information is disclosed on an ongoing basis in quarterly and annual reports, which can be found on www.sec.gov.

As the Company continues to advance and take an active role in the future of Advanced Air Mobility, it will share its progress through all available and appropriate channels.

To view the most recent Company newsletter, please visit www.xeriant.com/newsletter.

About XTI Aircraft Company

Based in Englewood, Colorado, XTI Aircraft Company is a privately owned OEM and developer of next-generation, cleantech VTOL aircraft, including the TriFan 600. The TriFan 600 is designed to be the fastest, longest-range vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) hybrid-electric aircraft in the world and the first commercial fixed-wing VTOL airplane, with pre-orders exceeding $1.3 billion in gross revenues upon delivery of those aircraft. XTI's management team is led by the former CEO of AgustaWestland North America, the former President of Cessna Aircraft and the former CEO of AVX Aircraft who, combined, have successfully developed and certified over 40 new aircraft designs for launch in the worldwide aviation market.

For more information, please go to www.xtiaircraft.com.

About Xeriant, Inc.

Xeriant, Inc. (d.b.a. Xeriant Aerospace) is an aerospace company dedicated to the emerging aviation market called Advanced Air Mobility (AAM), the transition to eco-friendly on-demand flight, and is partnering with and acquiring strategic interests in visionary companies that accelerate this mission. Xeriant is focused on the development and deployment of next-generation electrically powered aircraft capable of vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL), breakthrough technologies and advanced materials which can be successfully integrated and commercialized, and the critical infrastructure components needed to support operations. Xeriant is located at the Research Park at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Florida adjacent to the Boca Raton Airport.

For more information, please go to www.xeriant.com.

About the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA)

Founded in 1947 and based in Washington, DC, the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) is the leading organization for companies that rely on general aviation aircraft to help make their businesses more efficient, productive and successful. The association represents more than 11,000 companies and professionals, and provides more than 100 products and services to the business aviation community, including the NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE), the world's largest civil aviation trade show.

For more information, please go to www.nbaa.org.

SAFE HARBOR FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

In connection with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Xeriant, Inc. is hereby providing cautionary statements identifying important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements (as defined in such act). Any statements that are not historical facts and that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, indicated through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "intends," "plans," "believes" and "projects") may be forward-looking and may involve estimates and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, our expectations concerning our ability to attract investors.

We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we make and that investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all such factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our results of operations or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

XERIANT, INC.

Investor Relations Dept.:

(561) 491-9595

IR@xeriant.com

www.xeriant.com



