Mawer Offers New U.S. Mid Cap Equity Fund

Calgary, ALBERTA, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mawer Investment Management Ltd. (Mawer) launched a new Fund today designed to provide investors access to select opportunities in medium capitalization companies in the United States that are generally below $60B. The objective of the Mawer U.S. Mid Cap Equity Fund (the "Fund") is to provide investors with above-average, risk‐adjusted returns over the long-term utilizing Mawer's systematic, disciplined, bottom-up investment approach, "Be Boring. Make Money.™"



The Fund is managed by Jeff Mo, CFA, who is also lead manager of the multi-award winning Mawer New Canada Fund, which first launched in 1988, and has been closed to new investors since 2005. Mawer has extensive experience investing in U.S. mid-capitalization stocks within its U.S. and Global equity strategies, and investing in smaller and mid-capitalization stocks, particularly in its Canadian small cap and Global small cap strategies.

"The launch of this Fund is a natural extension for us," said Mr. Mo. "We have decades of success investing in U.S. mid cap equities and in smaller and mid-sized companies globally. Our long history of knowledge coupled with our time-tested investment philosophy allows us to offer this new and exciting specialty equity product to our clients and investors."

About Jeff Mo



Mr. Mo joined the firm as an analyst on the Mawer New Canada Fund in 2008, led by Martin Ferguson. Mr. Mo became co-manager of the Fund in 2012 and lead manager in 2015. The Mawer New Canada Fund has received numerous industry awards, notably the 2020 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards (Canadian Small/Mid Cap Equity 3, 5, and 10 years) and Mr. Mo was awarded Morningstar's Domestic Equity Fund Manager of the Year award in 2014.

About Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Founded in 1974, Mawer is a privately owned independent investment firm managing approximately $88 billion in assets for individual and institutional investors. Mawer employs over 200 people in Calgary, Toronto, the U.S., and Singapore. Visit Mawer at www.mawer.com.

Disclaimer

The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Although Refinitiv Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Refinitiv Lipper.

