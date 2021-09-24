Cleanfarms Now Collecting Unwanted Agricultural Pesticides and Old Livestock/Equine Medications in Northern Saskatchewan

Key Points:



Collection events – 20 locations to serve farmers in northern Saskatchewan

One-day event held at location on a specific date (see locations below)

Safely manages and disposes of unused and unwanted agricultural pesticides and obsolete, old livestock, equine and farm animal medications

No cost to farmers

MOOSE JAW, Saskatchewan, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cleanfarms is back in northern Saskatchewan holding one-day events in 20 locations from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., October 4 to 8 to collect unwanted and old agricultural pesticides and obsolete livestock, equine and farm animal medications.

Cleanfarms operates this program so farmers can dispose of these unwanted materials keeping them out of the environment and managed for safe disposal.

Cleanfarms' "Unwanted Pesticides and Old Livestock/Equine Medications" collection program is funded entirely by its crop input members and through a partnership with the Canadian Animal Health Institute (CAHI). The program rotates into various regions across Canada every three years.

"Farmers wait for this program to come back to their region. We know they are eager to dispose of these old materials safely without risk to the environment. It helps them keep their farms clean and sustainable," said Cleanfarms Executive Director Barry Friesen.

Since the program began more than 10 years ago, 3.7 million kg of unwanted pesticides and 52,000 kg of obsolete farm animal (cattle, horses, goats, poultry) health medications have been collected across the country.

This year's collection sites are (in alpha order):

CARROT RIVER - Tuesday, Oct. 5 - Richardson Pioneer, 306-768-8084

CRAIK - Friday, Oct. 8 - Nutrien Ag Solutions-Craik, 306-847-2040

HUMBOLDT - Thursday, Oct. 7 - Humboldt Co-op, 306-231-5915

LEADER - Friday, Oct. 8 - G-Mac's Ag Team Inc., 306-628-3886

LLOYDMINSTER - Tuesday, Oct. 5 - Veikle Agro (Lloyd) Inc., 306-398-7516

LUSELAND - Wednesday, Oct. 6 - Rack Petroleum, 306-372-4411

MEADOW LAKE - Thursday, Oct. 7 - Meadow Lake Co-op Service Centre, 306-236-3644

MELFORT - Monday, Oct. 4 - Paragon Ag Services Ltd., 306-752-3343

NOKOMIS - Thursday, Oct. 7 - Richardson Pioneer-Nokomis, 306-528-4484

NORQUAY - Tuesday, Oct. 5 - Norquay Co-operative, 306-594-2215

NORTH BATTLEFORD - Friday, Oct. 8 - Battleford Co-op Farm Supply, 306-445-9457

PRAIRIE RIVER - Wednesday, Oct. 6 - Nutrien Ag Solutions-Prairie River, 306-889-2172

ROSETOWN - Thursday, Oct. 7 - G-Macs AgTeam Inc., 306-882-2600

ROSTHERN - Monday, Oct. 4 - Blair's Fertilizer, 306-232-4223

SASKATOON - Friday, Oct. 8 - Saskatoon Co-op Agro Centre, 306-933-3836

SHELLBROOK - Tuesday, Oct. 5 - Lake Country Co-operative Association Limited, 306-714-7803

SPIRITWOOD - Wednesday, Oct. 6 - G-Mac's Ag Team Inc., 306-883-2476

UNITY - Monday, Oct. 4 - Unity Cargill, 306-228-4144

WYNYARD - Monday, Oct. 4 - Cargill Ltd., 306-554-2244

YORKTON - Wednesday, Oct. 6 - Richardson Pioneer-Yorkton, 306-786-5647

Events details can be found on Cleanfarms.ca under "what to recycle & where". This year, COVID precautions will be in place.

Materials accepted in the Cleanfarms program include:

old or unwanted agricultural pesticides (identified with a Pest Control Product number on the label)

commercial pesticides for golf courses and industrial and commercial pest control products (identified with a Pest Control Product number on the label)

medications that are used in rearing animals in an agricultural context or for equine use (identified with a DIN number, serial number or Pest Control Product number on the label)



The program does NOT accept:

fertilizer, diluted solution, large quantities of unopened product, and treated seed

needles/sharps, medicated feed, aerosol containers, premises disinfectants/sanitizers, veterinary clinic waste and medications, ear tags, and aerosols

any other household hazardous waste.



This program will return to northern Saskatchewan in 2024.

About Cleanfarms



Cleanfarms is a national not-for-profit organization that delivers industry-funded, end-of-life stewardship programs to the agricultural sector across Canada. It works collaboratively with more than 70 members in the pesticide, fertilizer, seed, ag plastic, and animal health medication sectors, as well as partner agencies, and governments to ensure that Canadian farmers can actively contribute to a healthy environment and a sustainable future.

Cleanfarms has over ten years' experience identifying and helping to develop North American markets for agricultural plastics through the ongoing development and management of farmer-focused recycling programs. It has staff located in Lethbridge, Alberta; Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan; Etobicoke, Ontario; and St-Bruno, Quebec.

www.cleanfarms.ca

Media Contact:

Barbara McConnell

media@cleanfarms.ca

P. 613-471-1816

M. 416-452-2373

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/316ec0ec-158f-4585-9e0b-39fe537b0d6b



