Cleanfarms Now Collecting Unwanted Agricultural Pesticides and Old Livestock/Equine Medications in BC Interior, Kootenays and Okanagan

-Events at specific locations from September 27 to October 21-

Key Points:

Collection events – 11 locations to serve farmers throughout BC's Interior, Kootenay and Okanagan regions

One-day events held at location on a specific date (see locations below)

Safely manages and disposes of unused and unwanted agricultural pesticides and obsolete, old livestock, equine and farm animal medications

No cost to farmers

LETHBRIDGE, Alberta, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cleanfarms is back in British Columbia's interior holding one-day events in 11 locations from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., September 27 to October 21 to collect unwanted and old agricultural pesticides and obsolete livestock, equine and farm animal medications.

Cleanfarms operates this program so farmers can dispose of these unwanted materials keeping them out of the environment and managed for safe disposal.

Cleanfarms "Unwanted Pesticides and Old Livestock/Equine Medications" collection program is funded entirely by its crop input members and through a partnership with the Canadian Animal Health Institute (CAHI). The program rotates into various regions across Canada every three years.

"Farmers wait for this program to come back to their region. We know they are eager to dispose of these old materials safely without risk to the environment. It helps them keep their farms clean and sustainable," said Cleanfarms Executive Director Barry Friesen.

Since the program began more than 10 years ago, 3.7 million kg of unwanted pesticides and 52,000 kg of obsolete farm animal (cattle, horses, goats, poultry) health medications have been collected across the country.

This year's collection sites are (in alpha order):

ERICKSON - Tuesday, Oct. 5 - Growers Supply – Creston, 754 - 35 Ave South, 250-428-5124

KAMLOOPS - Wednesday, Oct. 13 - Purity Feed Ltd., 471 Okanagan Way, 250-372-2233

KELOWNA - Tuesday, Oct. 19 - Grower's Supply – Kelowna, 2605 Acland Rd., 250-765-4500

McBRIDE - Monday, Sept. 27 - McBride Regional Transfer Station, 500 NW Frontage Rd., 250-960-4400

OLIVER - Thursday, Oct. 21 - Grower's Supply – Oliver, 5911 Sawmill Rd., 250-498-6406

PENTICTON - Wednesday, Oct. 20, Growers Supply – Penticton, 272 Dawson Rd., 250-493-2885

PRINCE GEORGE - Tuesday, Sept. 28 - Foothills Boulevard Regional Landfill, 6595 Landfill Rd., 250-960-4400

QUESNEL - Thursday, Sept. 30 - Four Rivers Co-operative, Quesnel Branch, 1280 Quesnel Hixon Rd., 250-992-7274

VANDERHOOF - Wednesday, Sept. 29 - Four Rivers Co-op, 1055 Hwy 16 West, 250-567-4225

VERNON - Thursday, Oct. 14 - Growers Supply – Vernon, 1200 Waddington Dr., 250-545-1278

WILLIAMS LAKE - Friday, Oct. 1, 153 Mile Fertilizer, #80 - 5101 Frizzi Rd., 250-392-5333

Events details can be found on Cleanfarms.ca under "what to recycle & where". This year, COVID precautions will be in place.

Materials accepted in the Cleanfarms program include:

old or unwanted agricultural pesticides (identified with a Pest Control Product number on the label)

commercial pesticides for golf courses and industrial and commercial pest control products (identified with a Pest Control Product number on the label)

medications that are used in rearing animals in an agricultural context or for equine use (identified with a DIN number, serial number or Pest Control Product number on the label)



The program does NOT accept:

fertilizer, diluted solution, large quantities of unopened product, and treated seed

needles/sharps, medicated feed, aerosol containers, premises disinfectants/sanitizers, veterinary clinic waste and medications, ear tags, and aerosols

any other household hazardous waste.



This program will return to these BC regions in 2024.

About Cleanfarms



Cleanfarms is a national not-for-profit organization that delivers industry-funded, end-of-life stewardship programs to the agricultural sector across Canada. It works collaboratively with more than 70 members in the pesticide, fertilizer, seed, ag plastic, and animal health medication sectors, as well as partner agencies, and governments to ensure that Canadian farmers can actively contribute to a healthy environment and a sustainable future.

Cleanfarms has over ten years' experience identifying and helping to develop North American markets for agricultural plastics through the ongoing development and management of farmer-focused recycling programs. It has staff located in Lethbridge, Alberta; Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan; Etobicoke, Ontario; and St-Bruno, Quebec.

www.cleanfarms.ca

Media Contact:

Barbara McConnell

media@cleanfarms.ca

P. 613-471-1816

M. 416-452-2373

