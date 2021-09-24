Project Learning Tree Canada launches new video series to introduce young Canadians to forest careers

OTTAWA, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Young Canadians can now discover careers in the forest and conservation sector thanks to Project Learning Tree Canada's (PLT Canada) new Green Jobs video series. The first video in the seven-part series is being released today to celebrate National Forest Week.



The episode, hosted by Registered Professional Forester Lacey Rose, features Jennifer Tallman, Chief Forester for EACOM timber (an SFI-certified organization) and the first female chief forester in Ontario. Rose tags along as Tallman performs different parts of her job and explains why it is important to manage forests sustainably for the long-term health of our planet and communities.

The series, which was shot in Ontario and British Columbia, speaks primarily to young people who are interested in the outdoors and who have yet to embark on their career paths. Each episode spotlights a different forestry professional who explains why their job is important for the environment, how society benefits from the work they do, and the various education and career pathways that led them to their unique green jobs.

"In the next decade, one-third of the forest sector's workforce is set to retire," says Kathy Abusow, President and CEO of PLT Canada. "It is critical that the forest sector, educators, teachers, and government all work together to inspire and support the next generation of forest and conservation leaders. With this series, we're hoping that young people across the country will be inspired to pursue these incredible job opportunities. Youth can also access our work experience and mentorship programs, which help them gain the skills they need to enter the workforce and advance their careers. By educating, inspiring, and offering professional development opportunities for youth, we are supporting communities coast-to-coast-to-coast and helping to grow a diverse and resilient green jobs workforce."

The first episode in the series, featuring Jennifer Tallman, Chief Forester for EACOM, is available at pltcanada.org/green-jobs-video-series. PLT Canada will be releasing a new episode every month until March 2022. Future episodes will feature a Lead Scientist, a Roads and Operations Supervisor, an Indigenous Relationships Manager, and other important green jobs professionals.

View the first episode, take the Green Jobs Career Personality Quiz and much more at pltcanada.org.

PLT Canada is a proud sponsor of National Forest Week 2021, which runs from September 19-25, 2021.

About Project Learning Tree Canada

Project Learning Tree Canada (PLT Canada) believes in a society that values and benefits from sustainably managed forests and the great outdoors. It is committed to fostering inclusive environmental education and growing a diverse and resilient Green Jobs workforce, using trees and forests as windows on the world. Since 2018, PLT Canada has placed youth in over 3,700 Green Jobs. The organization's environmental education and professional development services, which include high-value work experiences and a sector-leading mentorship program, support youth across Canada on their green career pathways, including those in rural, Indigenous, and urban communities. PLT Canada is funded in part by the Government of Canada and is an initiative of the Sustainable Forestry Initiative (SFI). Learn more at www.pltcanada.org .

