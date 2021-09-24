 Skip to main content

Celldex to Present at the 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

Globe Newswire  
September 24, 2021 7:01am   Comments
HAMPTON, N.J., Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) today announced that senior management will participate in a fireside chat at the 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 1:20 p.m. ET.

A webcast of the presentation will be available on the "Events & Presentations" page of the "Investors & Media" section of the Celldex website. A replay will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.
Celldex is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing monoclonal and bispecific antibodies that address devastating diseases for which available treatments are inadequate. Our pipeline includes antibody-based therapeutics which have the ability to engage the human immune system and/or directly affect critical pathways to improve the lives of patients with inflammatory diseases and many forms of cancer. Visit www.celldex.com.

Company Contact
Sarah Cavanaugh
Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs & Administration
(508) 864-8337
scavanaugh@celldex.com

Patrick Till
Senior Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
(484) 788-8560
ptill@celldex.com


