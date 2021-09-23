 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Femasys Inc. to Present at The MedTech Conference

Globe Newswire  
September 23, 2021 5:46pm   Comments
Share:

ATLANTA, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY), a biomedical company aiming to meet women's needs worldwide by developing a suite of product candidates that include minimally invasive, in-office technologies for reproductive health, today announced that Kathy Lee-Sepsick, chairman, president and chief executive officer, will participate in a presentation at The MedTech Conference. Ms. Lee-Sepsick will speak on a panel in a session, entitled, "Early-Stage Medtech and Going Public." The MedTech Conference, an annual event powered by AdvaMed, convenes the world's leaders in medical technology and will be held on a hybrid basis from September 21st-30th this year.

Below is the session information for "Early-Stage Medtech and Going Public":

Date and Time: Thursday, September 30 at 10:00 a.m. – 10:35 a.m. ET

Location: Hyatt Regency Minneapolis, Great Lakes Ballroom, 1300 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN 55403
  
About Femasys
Femasys Inc. is a biomedical company aiming to meet women's needs worldwide by developing a suite of product candidates that include minimally invasive, in-office technologies for reproductive health. Its two lead product candidates are FemBloc® permanent birth control and FemaSeed™ localized directional insemination for infertility. The Company's product for fallopian tube assessment by ultrasound, FemVue®, is currently marketed in the United States. Femasys is also advancing FemCerv®, a technology platform for tissue sampling intended to be marketed alongside its other women-specific medical products in the physician's office setting.

Contacts:

Investors

Chuck Padala
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
+1-917-741-7792
chuck@lifesciadvisors.com

Media
Sky Striar
LifeSci Communications
sstriar@lifescicomms.com

Femasys Inc.

Investor Contact:
IR@femasys.com

Media Contact:
Media@femasys.com


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com