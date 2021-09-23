 Skip to main content

Entasis Therapeutics to Participate in the Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

Globe Newswire  
September 23, 2021 4:05pm   Comments
WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products, announced today that management will participate in the upcoming Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference to be held September 27-30, 2021.

Details of the Company's participation can be found below:

  Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference
  Format: Company presentation and one-on-one investor meetings
  Date: Thursday September 30, 2021
  Time: 1:20 p.m. EDT
  Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/cantor12/ettx/2120370

The webcast of the Company's presentation will be accessible in the News & Events section of the Entasis website at https://www.entasistx.com/.

About Entasis
Entasis is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Entasis' pathogen-targeted design platform has produced a pipeline of product candidates, including sulbactam-durlobactam (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), zoliflodacin (targeting Neisseria gonorrhoeae infections), ETX0462 (targeting multiple Gram-negative pathogens including Pseudomonas aeruginosa) and ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections). For more information, visit www.entasistx.com.

Entasis Contacts         
Company:
Kyle Dow
Entasis Therapeutics
(781) 810-0114
kyle.dow@entasistx.com 

Investor Relations:
Bruce Mackle
LifeSci Advisors
(929) 469-3859
bmackle@lifesciadvisors.com 


