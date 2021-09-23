The 2021 Best of Sensors Award Winners Announced During Questex's Sensors Converge

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This morning, Questex's Sensors Converge and Fierce Electronics announced the winners of the Best of Sensors Awards 2021, which honor the best in sensor technologies and the sensor ecosystem, people and companies.



"After reviewing all of the Best of Sensors award submissions, it is clear that the sensors industry continues to thrive with new, innovative solutions," said Charlene Soucy, Senior Director, Sensors Converge. "The goal of our program is to honor and promote wide recognition of the industry's most transformative technologies and teams. Congratulations to this year's award winners."

The awards program was created to spotlight the year's best innovations, technologies, teams and individuals in the sensors industry.

The 2021 Innovative Product of the Year Award winners

AI & MACHINE LEARNING: Novelda AS - The NOVELDA Human Presence Sensor

Novelda AS - The NOVELDA Human Presence Sensor AUTOMOTIVE/AUTONOMOUS TECHNOLOGIES: Reality AI - Automotive SWS

Reality AI - Automotive SWS CHEMICAL & GAS SENSORS: Sensirion AG - SEN5x Environmental Node

Sensirion AG - SEN5x Environmental Node COVID-19: Powercast - Wirelessly-Powered RFID Temperature Scanning System

Powercast - Wirelessly-Powered RFID Temperature Scanning System DATA ACQUISITION & ANALYTICS: Kaman Precision Products - AMS-3946 Non-Contact High Precision Proximity Measuring System

Kaman Precision Products - AMS-3946 Non-Contact High Precision Proximity Measuring System EMBEDDED TECHNOLOGY: Socionext America - SC123x Series All-in-One 24GHz Radio-Controlled FMCW Radar Sensors

Socionext America - SC123x Series All-in-One 24GHz Radio-Controlled FMCW Radar Sensors INDUSTRIAL IOT: Rockwell Automation - FactoryTalk Edge Gateway

Rockwell Automation - FactoryTalk Edge Gateway INDUSTRIAL SENSORS: STMicroelectronics - IIS2ICLX

STMicroelectronics - IIS2ICLX IOT & WIRELESS: InvenSense, a TDK Group Company - TDK SmartBug

InvenSense, a TDK Group Company - TDK SmartBug MEDICAL: OmniVision Technologies - OH0TA OVMed® Medical Image Sensor

OmniVision Technologies - OH0TA OVMed® Medical Image Sensor MEMS: Blickfeld GmbH - Blickfeld Cube 1

Blickfeld GmbH - Blickfeld Cube 1 OPTICAL & CAMERAS: Jabil - Jabil Omnidirectional Sensor

Jabil - Jabil Omnidirectional Sensor WEARABLES: TracPatch Health - TracPatch Knee



Additional Best of Sensors Award winners

STARTUP OF THE YEAR: Lumotive

Lumotive WOMAN OF THE YEAR: Dr. Milena Vujosevic, InvenSense, a TDK Company

Submissions were judged based on the value to the marketplace, the impact of the problems it solves or issues it addresses and the uniqueness of the design. The judges for the Best of Sensors awards were Jack Gold, J. Gold Associates, LLC; Roger Grace, Roger Grace Associates; Matt Hamblen, Fierce Electronics; Catherine Liao, Blumio; and Brian Zahnstecher, PowerRox.

