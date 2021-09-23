KASKELA LAW LLC: Shareholder Complaint Challenging Proposed Medallia Privatization Transaction Filed – MDLA

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that a shareholder complaint has been filed in connection with the sale of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) ("Medallia" or the "Company") to private equity firm Thoma Bravo at a price of $34.00 per share in cash.

Kaskela Law LLC is investigating whether Medallia's board of directors failed to satisfy its fiduciary duties to MDLA shareholders in connection with the sale of the Company, including whether the board obtained the best possible price for shares of Medallia's stock.

Medallia shareholders who wish to receive additional information about this action, and their rights and options with respect to this transaction, are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (888) 715 – 1740, or by email at skaskela@kaskelalaw.com or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/medallia-inc/.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively prosecutes shareholder actions in state and federal courts throughout the country on behalf of investors. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com. This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

KASKELA LAW LLC

18 Campus Boulevard, Suite 100

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(484) 258 – 1585

(888) 715 – 1740

www.kaskelalaw.com

skaskela@kaskelalaw.com



