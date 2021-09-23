Louis Buddy Yosha of Yosha Cook & Tisch Receives 39th Recognition in 'The Best Lawyers in America' for 2022

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the 39th time in a row, Louis Buddy Yosha of Yosha Cook & Tisch has been recognized in "The Best Lawyers in America" for 2022. He has been recognized in every edition since its first publication back in 1983. Only a select few lawyers have accomplished this feat, and Yosha is the only lawyer in Indiana to have done so. Buddy is a personal injury trial attorney who has received a variety of national recognition and acclaim spanning several decades.

Buddy has also been recognized in the top five percent of the Best Lawyers in America for personal injury litigation.

He is still in practice today and also works as an educator, lecturer, and guest speaker. Buddy has been recognized by his peers and colleagues as a top personal injury-plaintiff lawyer in the United States, receiving praise from his colleagues and peers.

The story of cousins Buddy Yosha and Jay Abraham begins with their fathers: two brothers who fled religious persecution at the hands of the Nazi regime from their small family village in Monastir, North Macedonia. Although they would ultimately escape with some of their family members, others who could not were sent away to the infamous Treblinka extermination camp.

The brothers arrived in America knowing very little English; throughout their lives, their families had spoken their native tongue, Yiddish. But that didn't stop them from making a life for themselves and providing for their families. Buddy's father, Abe Yosha opened a local grocery store on the south side of downtown Indianapolis. Jay's father was a liquor salesman. Both were hard-working men who earned very modest incomes.

After graduating high school at the bottom of his class in Indianapolis, Buddy pursued a college degree. He attended the University of Alabama as a freshman, explaining to family and friends that Alabama was the only school that would accept him. Buddy would eventually receive his undergraduate degree in accounting from Indiana University. But after completing his undergraduate degree, Buddy was still unsure what to do with his life.

A friend recommended Buddy pursue a law degree, mostly because it beat the alternative of going to work. Buddy agreed, and with that motivation started law school in the fall of 1960. Buddy attended the University of Southern California Gould School of Law . Because Buddy's father could no longer afford Southern California's high tuition rates, Buddy moved back home to obtain his Juris Doctorate at Indiana University. In 1963, Buddy became licensed to practice law in the state of Indiana.

He had found his calling. Almost immediately, Buddy became one of the best trial lawyers in Indiana. Buddy is the only Indiana trial lawyer listed in all seven editions of " The Best Lawyers in America ," an ongoing list authored by two Harvard Law Professors since 1983. Buddy is one of 17 Indiana lawyers recognized by the International Society of Barristers, and he served as President of The Indiana Trial Lawyers Association in 1990.

Despite only earning a high school diploma from Arlington High School, it didn't stop Jay from becoming one of the best business and marketing consultants in the world . After high school, Jay moved to Los Angeles to try to make a name for himself. For a short period in Jay's life, he lived out of his car, traveling across the country, conducting deals that played a big role in establishing his preeminence in the business world. Jay has helped C-level executives across thousands of industries grow their business and improve their existing business models.

Eventually, Jay would find himself among the most sought-after marketing consultants across the country and around the world.

He is well-known for his work in developing strategies for direct response marketing in the 1970s. In 2000, Forbes listed him as one of the top five executive coaches in the U.S. He is the founder and CEO of the Abraham Group, a leading marketing consulting firm focused on providing growth strategies to businesses.

Some of the most accomplished entrepreneurs in the world praise this high school graduate from Indianapolis, Indiana:

Author and motivational speaker Tony Robbins would describe Jay as "the foremost strategist for small and large companies in the world. He is the true marketing master."

According to Daymond John, the founder, president, and CEO of FUBU and TV personality on ABC series Shark Tank, "Jay is my mentor. I repeat what he says so that I make myself sound smarter."

The storyline for this Sephardic Jewish family does not end with Buddy and Jay.

Buddy's son, Brandon "Abraham" Yosha , has picked up the mantle, attaining a great deal of success in his young professional career as a personal injury trial lawyer.

Within just five weeks of becoming a practicing attorney in Indiana, Brandon played a pivotal role in helping his father's firm obtain one of the largest jury verdicts in Indiana in recent history.

Brandon gave the opening statement on damages, commanding attention while painting a thorough picture for those in the courtroom. He confidently handled the direct examination of a named plaintiff in the case and also presented the final argument on damages.

The jury reached a 20-million-dollar damage verdict in the case.

In early 2021, Brandon was named to the National Trial Lawyers Top 40 Under 40 List and earned himself a spot among the Top 100 Personal Injury Trial Lawyers in America.

