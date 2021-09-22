Brilliant Earth Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. ("Brilliant Earth"), an innovative, digital-first jewelry company and global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry, today announced the pricing of initial public offering of 8,333,333 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $12.00 per share. Brilliant Earth have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,249,999 shares of its Class A common stock at the initial public offering price.



Brilliant Earth shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on September 23, 2021 under the ticker symbol "BRLT." The offering is expected to close on September 27, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan, Credit Suisse, Jefferies and Cowen are acting as the lead book-running managers and representatives of the underwriters for the proposed offering. KeyBanc Capital Markets, Piper Sandler, William Blair and Telsey Advisory Group are acting as book-running managers. Cabrera Capital Markets LLC, Loop Capital Markets and Siebert Williams Shank are acting as co-managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to this offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 22, 2021. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, telephone: 1-866-803-9204, or by emailing at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, by mail: Attn: Prospectus Department 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, North Carolina 27560, United States, by telephone: 1-800-221-1037 or by e-mail: usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com; Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388 or by email at prospectus_department@jefferies.com; or Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, via telephone: +1 (833) 297-2926, or via email: PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Brilliant Earth

Brilliant Earth is a digitally native, omnichannel fine jewelry company and a global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry. Led by our co-founders Beth Gerstein and Eric Grossberg, the Company's mission since its founding in 2005 has been to create a more transparent, sustainable, and compassionate jewelry industry. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA and Denver, CO, Brilliant Earth has served over 370,000 customers in all 50 U.S. states and over 50 countries worldwide.

Contacts:

Financial Media and Investor Relations:

ICR

BrilliantEarth@icrinc.com



