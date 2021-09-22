LCP Acquires Three Early Childhood Education Facilities

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The LCP Group, L.P. (LCP), a vertically integrated, private real estate investment firm, announced it recently acquired three early childhood education facilities located in the state of Georgia. The three properties include the Little Sunshine's Playhouse & Preschool in Roswell, Georgia; Little Sunshine's Playhouse & Preschool in Cumming, Georgia; and the Big Blue Marble Academy in Grovetown, Georgia. Each of the properties were recently completed, and the daycare center operators have entered into long-term leases with LCP affiliates.



Little Sunshine's Playhouse & Preschools was founded in 2002 by Matt and Rachel Dahler and has grown to over 29 locations in 10 states. The company is recognized as one of the premier early childhood programs and was named one of the top 250 most successful companies in the Midwest by Inc Magazine.

Blue Big Marble Academy provides a high-quality, education-based program for children from infancy through age four. The Big Blue Marble Academy brand, which was founded in 2021 by Nan Rickard, has grown to include 34 locations in eight states.

"We are thrilled with the addition of these three early education centers to our portfolio. We have been impressed with the programs offered by both Little Sunshine's Playhouse and Big Blue Marble, and we believe in their continued success," said Rich Marquard, Executive Vice President of Investment Operations, LP Group. "LCP will continue to seek investment in the early education space, as the industry continues to expand and the demand for early age child education grows."

About The LCP Group, L.P.

The LCP Group, L.P. (LCP) is a private real estate investment manager with real estate holdings and assets under management of approximately $1 billion throughout the United States. Since its founding in 1973, LCP has specialized in sourcing investment opportunities on behalf of its clients to meet their unique investment goals and criteria. LCP has formed integral partnerships with capital investors from the U.S. and 30+ countries to help them achieve attractive risk-adjusted returns on their real estate investment allocations. Learn more about The LCP Group, L.P. at https://lcpgroup.com/.

