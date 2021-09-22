 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ArcelorMittal cancels 50 million treasury shares

Globe Newswire  
September 22, 2021 11:20am   Comments
Share:

22 September 2021, 17:20 CET

In line with the authorisation granted by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on 8 June 2021, the Board of ArcelorMittal has decided to cancel 50 million treasury shares to keep the number of treasury shares within appropriate levels. This cancellation takes into account the shares already purchased under the US$2.2 billion share buyback announced on 29 July 2021.

As a result of this cancellation, ArcelorMittal will have 982,809,772 shares in issue (compared to 1,032,809,772 before the cancellation).

Details on share buyback programs can be found at: https://corporate.arcelormittal.com/investors/equity-investors/share-buyback-program

With reference to article 14 of the Luxembourg law and the Grand Ducal regulation of 11 January 2008, on transparency requirements for issuers of securities ("Transparency Law"), ArcelorMittal announces that the total number of voting rights and capital is available in the Luxembourg Stock Exchange's electronic database OAM on www.bourse.lu and on the Company's website under "Investors - Corporate Governance - Shareholding structure".


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com