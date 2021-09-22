Managr Selected as a Venture Atlanta 2021 Showcase Company

ATLANTA, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Managr announced today that it has been chosen out of a record-breaking 400-plus applicants as one of the top technology companies in the Southeast to be showcased at Venture Atlanta 2021 being held on October 20-21. For 14 years, the annual conference has been selecting the most promising tech companies and bringing in top investment firms from across the nation to hear them pitch. The annual conference has helped launch more than 500 companies and raise $6.5 billion in funding to date, serving the needs of the region's vibrant tech community.

"We are excited and humbled to be selected as a showcase company at this year's event," said Michael Gorodisher, Founder and CEO of Managr. "As a former sales leader, I'm passionate about streamlining the way salespeople work, which is what inspired me to build Managr. With more teams working remotely these days, sales efficiency and pipeline visibility is more important than ever. Presenting Managr at the Venture Atlanta conference gives us a unique opportunity to share our vision and plan for growth with investors as well as a chance to network with other inspiring startup here in the Southeast."

Managr makes pipeline management incredibly simple. It connects to your existing tech stack (Salesforce, Zoom, Gong, Salesloft, etc), creates personalized workflow automations, then works through Slack to interact with users.

"Venture Atlanta has become the authority for recognizing technology innovation across the Southeast and beyond, connecting the best and brightest innovators with top-tier, national investors and other leaders in our tech ecosystem," said Venture Atlanta CEO Allyson Eman. "We again set a new record with over 400 applicants for Venture Atlanta Momentum 2021—it's our most competitive year ever and reflects yet another raising of the bar in terms of presenter quality."

This year's Venture Atlanta will be held in person with a limited number of tickets available and will also be offered online for those who wish to tune in virtually. For those attending in person, Venture Atlanta is back with its always-great sessions, company presentations, networking opportunities, and outdoor dinner events.

Building off last year's successful virtual model, Venture Atlanta's online experience offers a high-production-quality option that mirrors the benefits of the live conference. Virtual attendees can connect with others at the conference, set up one-on-one meetings, stroll the virtual show floor, watch pitches in real-time, and use features like live chat and audience polling. Each ticket purchased provides attendees with on-demand access to all Venture Atlanta pitches and content for a full year.

Invesco is this year's premier sponsor, with Mailchimp and Stax as presenting sponsors. Venture Atlanta will conclude with Atlanta Startup Battle, in which the top five ASB companies will pitch on stage against one another to win a $100,000 investment.

To learn more about Managr, visit www.managr.ai. For additional information about Venture Atlanta, to register for the event or to view the conference schedule, please visit www.ventureatlanta.org.

About Venture Atlanta

Venture Atlanta, the Southeast's technology innovation event, is where the region's most promising tech companies meet the country's top-tier investors. As the Southeast's largest investor showcase helping launch more than 500 companies and raise $6.5 billion in funding to date, the event connects the region's top entrepreneurs with local and national investors and others in the technology ecosystem who can help them raise the capital they need to grow their businesses. The annual nonprofit event is a collaboration of the Atlanta CEO Council, Metro Atlanta Chamber, and the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG).

For more information, visit www.ventureatlanta.org.





About Managr

Managr is a workspace designed to make sales teams more efficient by leveraging the latest in automation technology. Managr strives to modernize the pipeline management process and improve collaboration, enabling teams to focus on what matters most, selling. Founded in 2021, Managr is a privately owned company based in Atlanta, GA.

To learn more, visit www.managr.ai.







Kendrick Gorodisher
Managr
kendrick@mymanagr.com