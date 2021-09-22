Legato Merger Corp. Announces Date for Special Meeting to Approve Proposed Business Combination with Algoma Steel

Meeting Scheduled for October 14, 2021

Stockholders of Record as of August 18, 2021 are Eligible to Vote at Special Meeting

NEW YORK, NY, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legato Merger Corp. ("Legato") (NASDAQ:LEGOU, LEGO, LEGOW)), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced that its Special Meeting of Stockholders (the "Special Meeting") has been set for October 14, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.EST. Stockholders of record as of August 18, 2021 (the "Record Date") are eligible to vote at the Special Meeting to consider the previously announced business combination with Algoma Steel Group Inc. ("Algoma" or the "Company"), a fully integrated producer of hot and cold rolled steel products including sheet and plate..

About Algoma Steel

Based in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, Canada, Algoma is a fully integrated producer of hot and cold rolled steel products including sheet and plate. With a current raw steel production capacity of an estimated 2.8 million tons per year, Algoma's size and diverse capabilities enable it to deliver responsive, customer-driven product solutions straight from the ladle to direct applications in the automotive, construction, energy, defense, and manufacturing sectors. Algoma is a key supplier of steel products to customers in Canada and Midwest USA and is the only producer of plate steel products in Canada. The Company's mill is one of the lowest cost producers of hot rolled sheet steel (HRC) in North America owing in part to its state-of-the-art Direct Strip Production Complex ("DSPC"), which is the newest thin slab caster in North America with direct coupling to a basic oxygen furnace (BOF) melt shop.

Algoma has achieved several meaningful improvements over the last several years that are expected to result in enhanced long-term profitability for the business. Algoma has modernized its DSPC facility and recently installed its No. 2 Ladle Metallurgy Furnace. Additionally, the Company has cost cutting initiatives underway and is in the process of investing to modernize its plate mill facilities.

Today Algoma is returning to its roots as a customer-focused, entrepreneurial company with the courage and growing capability to meet the industry's challenges head-on. It is investing in its people and processes, optimizing and modernizing so that it might continue to be your partner in steel.



About Legato Merger Corp.

Legato Merger Corp. is a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Legato's common stock, units and warrants trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols "LEGO," "LEGOU" and "LEGOW," respectively.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

This document is not a proxy statement or solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the transaction and does not constitute an offer to sell, buy or exchange or the solicitation of an offer to sell, buy or exchange any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, nor shall there be any sale, purchase, or exchange of securities or solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law.

In connection with the proposed transaction between Algoma and Legato, Algoma has filed with the SEC a registration statement on Form F-4 which includes its prospectus as well as Legato's preliminary proxy statement (as amended, the "Preliminary Proxy Statement/Prospectus"). Legato plans to mail the definitive Proxy Statement/Prospectus to its stockholders in connection with the transaction once available. INVESTORS AND SECURITYHOLDERS OF LEGATO ARE URGED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED OR TO BE FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT NFORMATION ABOUT ALGOMA, LEGATO, THE TRANSACTION AND RELATED MATTERS. Investors and security holders will be able to obtain free copies of the Preliminary Proxy Statement/Prospectus and other documents filed with the SEC by Algoma and Legato through the website maintained by the SEC at sec.report. In addition, investors and securityholders may obtain free copies of the documents filed with the SEC on Legato's website at https://legatomerger.com or by directing a written request to Legato at 777 Third Avenue, 37th Floor, New York, NY 10017 or by contacting Algoma by email to brenda.stenta@algoma.com.

Participants in the Solicitation

Legato, Algoma and certain of their respective directors, executive officers and employees may be considered to be participants in the solicitation of proxies in connection with the transaction. Information regarding the persons who may, under the rules of the SEC, be deemed participants in the solicitation of the stockholders of Legato in connection with the transaction, including a description of their respective direct or indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be included in the Proxy Statement/Prospectus described above. Additional information regarding Legato's directors and executive officers can also be found in the Legato Final Prospectus. These documents are available free of charge as described above.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook," and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding estimates and forecasts of other financial and performance metrics and projections of market opportunity.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "pipeline," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including but not limited to: the risk that the anticipated benefits of the Government of Canada's funding, which is subject to the negotiation of definitive documentation, will fail to materialize as planned or at all; the risk that the benefits of the proposed merger with Legato (the "transaction"), including the amount of proceeds provided thereby, may not be realized; the risk that the transaction may not be completed in a timely manner or at all; the failure to satisfy the conditions to the consummation of the transaction, including the failure of Legato's stockholders to approve and adopt the merger agreement or the failure of Legato to satisfy the minimum cash condition following redemptions by its stockholders; the inability to complete the concurrent private placement in connection with the transaction; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be initiated following announcement of the transaction; the effect of the announcement or pendency of the transaction on Algoma's business relationships, operating results and business generally; risks that the proposed transaction could disrupt current plans and operations of Algoma; the risks associated with the steel industry generally; the ability of Algoma to implement and realize its business plans, including Algoma's ability to transform to EAF steelmaking; the risk of downturns and a changing regulatory landscape in Algoma's highly competitive and cyclical industry; and changes in general economic conditions, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive and readers should also consider the other risks and uncertainties set forth in the section entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in Legato's final prospectus dated January 19, 2021 relating to its initial public offering (the "Legato Final Prospectus") and in subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including the amended proxy statement/prospectus described below, filed by Algoma and Legato in connection with the transaction. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Algoma and Legato assume no obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contacts

David D. Sgro

Chief Executive Officer

Legato Merger Corp.

(212) 319-7676



