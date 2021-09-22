Building Information Modeling Market worth USD 11.96 billion at 11.1% CAGR; Increasing Number of Smart City Projects to Accelerate Growth

Pune, India, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global building information Modeling (BIM) market is set to gain impetus from the high demand for such software solutions from the architecture and construction sector. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new report, titled, "Building Information Modeling BIM Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Software and Services), By Project Phase (Pre-Construction, Construction, and Post Construction), By Application (Commercial, Residential, Industrial, and Public Infrastructure), By End-User (Architect and Engineers, Facility or Construction Managers, and Builders and Contractors), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027." The report further states that the market size was USD 5.20 billion in 2019.

COVID-19 Pandemic to Affect Growth Stoked by Remote Working Practices Worldwide

The BIM market is projected to grow from USD 5.71 billion in 2020 to USD 11.96 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.1% in the forecast period between 2020-2027. The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a huge toll on the building and construction industry. But, it has inclined people toward remote working environments. Hence, several builders and engineers are managing their projects and handling customer contracts effectively by using these software solutions. We are delivering in-depth research reports to help you better understand the current scenario.

Request Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/building-information-modelling-software-market-102986

Drivers & Restraints-

High Demand for Commercial and Personal Infrastructures to Aid Growth

Nowadays, various cities worldwide are experiencing rapid improvements and technological developments. Hence, many people have started shifting to metropolitan cities. The surging demand for enhanced infrastructure for commercial and personal requirements in urban areas would propel the BIM market growth in the upcoming years. However, building information Modeling software solutions require constant service and maintenance. It therefore involves high cost spending. This factor may obstruct growth.

Segment-

Architect & Engineers Segment to Dominate Backed by Need for Project Insights

Based on the end-user, the architect and engineers segment earned 43.5% in terms of the BIM market share in 2019. It is expected to retain its dominant position throughout the forthcoming years backed by the ability of BIM software solutions to help designers and builders understand the upcoming challenges of a particular project in advance. They can also gain access to persistent insights into the whole process.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/building-information-modelling-software-market-102986

What Does This Report Contain?

This report includes in-depth information associated with change in material usage, new product launches, and technological advancements. It provides ma Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market dynamics based on various factors, such as opportunities, challenges, drivers, hindrances, and dynamics. At the same time, it will deliver a complete insight from the supply side respondents related to market share, distribution, and size.

Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

Detailed Overview of Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market will help deliver clients and businesses making strategies.

Influencing factors that are thriving demand and latest trends running in the Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market.

Market forecast for global market split into segments like region, product, applications, end-user, technology, etc.

What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Market?

SWOT Analysis of each defined key player along with its profile and Porter's five forces analysis to complement the same.

What is the Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market growth momentum or market carries during the forecast period?

Which region may tap the highest market share in the coming era?

Which application/end-user category or Product Type may seek incremental growth prospects?

What focused approach and constraints are holding the Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market demand?

Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Share Report Scope and segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 CAGR 11.1% 2027 Value Projection USD 11.96 Million Base Year 2019 Market Size in 2019 USD 5.20 Million Historical Data for 2016 to 2018 No. of Pages 150 Segments covered Component; Project Phase; Application; and End User; Growth Drivers High Demand for Commercial and Personal Infrastructures to Aid Growth Increasing Government Support to Implement BIM is a Vital Trend Pitfalls & Challenges High Initial Cost is Likely to Challenge Market Growth

Get Your Customized Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/building-information-modelling-software-market-102986

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Launching Innovative Solutions to Intensify Competition

The global market for building information Modeling contains numerous software providers that are mainly focusing on launching novel solutions to cater to the high customer demand. Some of the others are aiming to strengthen their positions by integrating with reputed software solutions for providing improved support to users. Below are the two latest industry developments:

September 2020 : Trimble integrated its Trimble® Connect™ cloud-based collaboration platform with BIMcollab and Microsoft 365. It will enable users to connect project stakeholders with required data to enhance team efficiency and inform decisions.

: Trimble integrated its Trimble® Connect™ cloud-based collaboration platform with BIMcollab and Microsoft 365. It will enable users to connect project stakeholders with required data to enhance team efficiency and inform decisions. April 2020: Nemetschek AG partnered up with Spacewell to introduce a new BIM solution by blending it with the Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) software.

A list of all the renowned BIM manufacturers operating in the global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market:

Autodesk Inc. (California, United States)

Dassault Systèmes SA (Vélizy-Villacoublay, France)

Bentley Systems Inc. (Pennsylvania, United States)

Nemetschek AG (Munich, Germany)

Beck Technology Ltd. (Texas, United States)

AVEVA Group Plc. (Cambridge, United Kingdom)

Hexagon AB (Sweden)

Pentagon Solution Ltd. (Belfast, N. Ireland)

Trimble Ltd. (California, United States)

Synchro Software Ltd. (London, UK)

Pinnacle Infotech (Mumbai, India)

Planon Group (Boston, United States)

LOD Planner Inc. (Los Angeles, United States)

ACCA software S.p.A. (Campania, Italy)

Vectorworks, Inc. (Maryland, United States)

Revit Modeling India (Gujrat, India)

Robert Mcneel & Associates (Washington, United States)

Quick Buy - Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102986

Major Table Of Content Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market:

Introduction

Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Key Takeaways

Market Dynamics

Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19

Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape

Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players PESTLE Analysis Porter's Five Force Analysis

Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2019

Key Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

Companies Profiled (Covered for key 10 players only)

Overview

Key Management Headquarters etc. Offerings/Business Segments Key Details (Key details are subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases)

Employee Size Key Financials Past and Current Revenue Gross Margin Geographical Share Business Segment Share Recent Developments



TOC Continued…!

Speak To Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/building-information-modelling-software-market-102986

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Mobile Security Market Size , Share and Industry Analysis, By Component (Solutions and Services), By Operating System (iOS and MacOS, Android, Windows, and Others), By Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, Education, Government, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Video Streaming Market Share , Size & Industry Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, Content Delivery Services), By Streaming Type (Live Video Streaming, On-demand Video Streaming), By Streaming Model (Advertisement-based, Subscription-based, Transactional-based/Rental), By Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud), By End-Use (Commercial, Residential), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Wireless Temperature Sensor Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Thermocouple, Thermistor, Resistance Temperature Detector (RTD), Semiconductor Temperature Sensor), By Channel Output (Single-channel, Multi-channel), By Technology (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, ZigBee, Radio-frequency identification (RFID)), By End-user (Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Food and Beverages), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Europe Cloud Managed Networking Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Hardware, Software, and Cloud Services), By Deployment (Public Cloud, and Private Cloud), By Enterprise Size (Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and Large Enterprises), By Industry (Telecom & IT, Retail, Media & Entertainment, Educational Institutions, and Others) and Country Forecast, 2020-2027

Adaptive Learning Software Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Deployment (On Premise, Cloud), By End User (K-12, Higher Education, Corporate), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBInsightPvtLtd



Read Press Release https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/global-building-information-modeling-bim-market-10476



