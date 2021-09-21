 Skip to main content

Mercer International Inc. to Present at Upcoming TD Securities 2021 Virtual Paper & Forest Products Conference

Globe Newswire  
September 21, 2021 4:30pm   Comments
NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) today announced that David M. Gandossi, President and CEO, will be presenting at the following upcoming conference:

TD Securities Virtual Paper & Forest Products Conference
Wednesday, September 29th, 2021
Presentation at 10:00 AM EDT

A copy of the presentation will be posted in the "Investors - News releases & Presentations" section on the Company's web site (https://mercerint.com/investors/news-releases-presentations/) on the morning of the event.

A webcast of the presentation will be shared a few days ahead of the conference in the "Investors - Events & Calendar" section on the Company's web site (https://mercerint.com/investors/events-calendar/) and a recording of the session will be available for playback for ninety days after the event.

At Mercer International Inc., we are exceptional people creating bioproducts for a more sustainable world. We are a diversified global producer of forest products, bioproducts, and green electricity with operations in Germany, Canada, the United States, and Australia. Mercer has a consolidated annual production capacity of approximately 2.2 million tonnes of kraft pulp and 550 million board feet of softwood lumber. For further information, please visit www.mercerint.com.

The preceding includes forward looking statements which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause our actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: the continuing effects of the recent economic and financial turmoil, the highly cyclical nature of our business, raw material costs, our level of indebtedness, competition, foreign exchange and interest rate fluctuations, our use of derivatives, expenditures for capital projects, environmental regulation and compliance, disruptions to our production, market conditions and other risk factors listed from time to time in our SEC reports.

FOR: Mercer International Inc.  
APPROVED BY: David M. Gandossi, FCPA, FCA  
  President & CEO  
  604-684-1099  
     
  David K. Ure, CPA, CGA  
  Senior VP Finance, CFO & Secretary  
  604-684-1099  


Primary Logo

