The Limestone Boat Company to Present at the Benzinga's EVCon; The Driving Force Behind Green Transportation

COLLINGWOOD, Ontario, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Limestone Boat Company Limited ("Limestone") (TSXV:BOAT) – owner and builder of Aquasport Boats, Limestone® Boats and Boca Bay Boats – is pleased to announce its participation in the Benzinga Electric Vehicle Conference ("the Conference"), taking place virtually on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.



Limestone CEO Scott Hanson will present the Company's landmark partnership with Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) and will discuss how the 35-year old heritage boat company known for its timeless design, smooth ride, and reliability intends to move forward by offering its customers unprecedented power and torque in an electric outboard with Vision's E-motion 180, which boasts 180 horsepower and is expected to deliver run times and cruising speeds that parallel the boating needs of Limestone and Aquasport customers seeking big water performance and an environmentally friendly technology.



In addition to the Limestone corporate presentation, Mr. Hanson will be joined by Bruce Nurse, Head of Business Development and Investor Relations for Vision Marine, in an exclusive interview to talk about the future of electric powered boats and how their respective companies are establishing leadership positions in the rapidly growing recreational boating sector.

Benzinga EVCon – The Driving Force Behind Green Transportation

Presentation: Wednesday, September 22nd at 12:55 PM ET

Interview with Limestone Boats & Vision Marine: Wednesday, September 22nd at 4:40 PM ET

An archived webcast will be made available for attendees who are not able to join the event live.

About the Benzinga Electric Vehicles Conference

The Benzinga Electric Vehicles Conference bridges the gap between Electric Vehicle companies, investors, and traders. Learn about electric vehicle investing with clearly defined Educational Modules, take a look at a curated group of Electric Vehicle investment opportunities, and connect with the Electric Vehicle audience in an intimate, virtual setting.

About The Limestone Boat Company Limited

The Limestone Boat Company – owner and builder of Aquasport Boats, Limestone® Boats and Boca Bay Boats - is publicly traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol BOAT. They are headquartered in Collingwood, Ontario with a 145,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility in White Bluff, Tennessee. The company is backed by a large, skilled labor force and dealer partners throughout the United States and the Canadian Great Lakes Region.

For more information, contact:

Investor Relations: Bill Mitoulas

800-720-2395

bill@limestoneboats.com

Website: www.limestoneboatcompany.com

