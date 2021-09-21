ZY CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT FILING DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Zymergen, Inc.

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Zymergen Inc. ("Zymergen" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ZY) from April 20, 2021 through August 4, 2021 (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California alleges violations of the Securities Act of 1933.



The allegations arise out of the misrepresentations made in Zymergen's Registration Statement for its April 23, 2021 IPO. The complaint alleges that while the Registration Statement emphasizes the total addressable market for Hyaline, Zymergen's key product, it omitted that (1) during the qualification process, key customers had encountered technical issues, including product shrinkage and incompatibility with customers' processes; (2) Zymergen lacked visibility into the qualification process; (3) the Company had overestimated demand for its products; and (4) the product delivery timeline would be delayed, thereby affecting revenue generation.

On August 3, 2021, Zymergen announced it became aware of various issues with its commercial product pipeline affecting delivery timelines and revenue projections. Zymergen went on to disclose that it did not expect any product revenue in 2021, and immaterial product revenue in 2022. Further, several major customers were unable to use Hyaline in their manufacturing processes.

On this news, the price of Zymergen shares fell $26.58 per share, or 76%, to close at $8.25 per share on August 4, 2021.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 4, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

