Adams and Reese Adds Three Partners to New Orleans Office, Strengthening the Firm's Bench in an Array of High-Stake Corporate and Commercial Advising

NEW ORLEANS, La., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adams and Reese LLP is pleased to announce that Ricardo "Richard" Aguilar has joined the firm's Financial Services practice as a Partner in the New Orleans office. Aguilar brings extensive experience in and comprehensive knowledge of commercial and business matters while advising clients on a wide range of financial issues. Aguilar is joined by Adam McNeil and Mark Chaney, III, also Partners. Formerly with McGlinchey Stafford, the trio leverages extensive experience advising clients across multiple industries and states and strengthens the firm's expertise of high-consequence business and commercial matters, adding to the hallmark financial services practice at Adams and Reese.

"Richard, Adam, and Mark bring tremendous national, regional and local experience, having served significant clients across a broad range of industries and sectors. We are honored to welcome them to our firm," said Gif Thornton, managing partner of Adams and Reese. "With a mix of legal talent and pragmatic business sense, these are three of the most effective and respected lawyers in the southeast. We know they will make an immediate impact across our regional footprint, continuing their extensive records of success ensuring favorable outcomes for clients."

Aguilar bolsters Adams and Reese's financial services, construction, real estate, and business practices. He has extensive experience advising clients on issues that include creditors' rights, lender liability issues and cases, construction contracts and related disputes, estate and trust disputes, real estate contract and lease matters, and contractual and unfair trade practices claims.

"Adam, Mark, and I are thrilled to join a distinguished firm with the reputation and stature of Adams and Reese," said Aguilar. "The firm is made up of an accomplished team of practitioners, and the depth of services offered to clients is unmatched. I believe that with Adam and Reese's platform and resources, we can offer our clients more value in this ever-changing economic, business, and regulatory environment, and we are excited to continue implementing strategies that drive results for clients."

Additionally, Aguilar's multi-state practice focuses on bringing his experience and knowledge of business operations to bear for clients dealing with issues in areas involving business and commercial matters creditor's rights, reorganization, and high-consequence business and commercial litigation.

An experienced litigator and transactional lawyer, McNeil's practice focuses on logistics, construction, banking, real estate, and transportation. Having litigated complex commercial matters in federal courts, state courts, and before arbitration panels, McNeil affords clients extensive knowledge and understanding of business litigation, business torts, breach of lease, and remedies and defenses under Louisiana and Texas law.

Additionally, McNeil litigates admiralty (including vessel arrests), construction, unfair trade practices, fraud, and professional liability matters and has represented foreign and domestic owners, operators, and lenders in vessel finance transactions worldwide.

Leveraging substantial knowledge surrounding matters concerning commercial and consumer lending, corporate governance, oil and gas exploration, production and pipeline operations, and shipyard and vessel construction, Chaney skillfully litigates or arbitrates even the most complex matters. With extensive work experience spanning a broad range of topics, issues, and proceedings, Chaney boasts an impressive understanding and skillset surrounding out-of-court workout negotiation and documentation for banks and commercial lenders, state and federal court litigation, and bankruptcy.

Chaney is particularly skilled at helping out-of-state clients understand and navigate Louisiana's laws and procedures related to creditors' rights, mortgages, and Uniform Commercial Code security interests and assisting clients in prioritizing legal issues.

