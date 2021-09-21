Mark Sprague Named Chief Financial Officer at Healthmap Solutions

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthmap Solutions, Inc. (Healthmap), an NCQA accredited kidney population health management company, today announced the appointment of Mark Sprague as its Chief Finance Officer. The addition of Sprague reflects the continuing expansion of Healthmap's executive leadership team in response to the sustained growth in demand for the company's industry-leading Kidney Health Management (KHM) program.



As the company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Sprague is responsible for providing financial management across all aspects of the company, as well as oversight of the Finance organization. Sprague is a member of the Healthmap Executive Leadership Team and reports directly to Eric Reimer, the company's Chief Executive Officer and Co-chairman of the Board of Directors.

Sprague is a senior healthcare executive with more than 20 years of leadership experience. Prior to joining Healthmap he was the CFO of the $2B Healthcare division at Magellan. In that role, he provided strategic financial leadership of the Behavioral, Specialty Health, Employer, and Federal lines of business, serving over 50 million members. He has also held executive roles in the Pricing & Underwriting and Corporate Development organizations while at Magellan. While Vice President of Strategy and Corporate Development at Magellan, he completed six acquisitions with a total purchase price of over $550M over a three-year timeframe. Before joining Magellan, Sprague was the Head of Actuarial and Underwriting for Aetna International, where he worked to strategically price and set direction for EBITDA growth of over 600% in five years. Sprague is a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries and earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Connecticut.

"Mark is a seasoned financial executive with extensive specialty healthcare experience who understands the goals of health plans and providers when it comes to managing complex patient populations," Eric Reimer said. "We're looking to him to accelerate the scaling of our financial operations and infrastructure in response to significant and ongoing growth as demand for our KHM solution increases. I am thrilled to have Mark join our first-rate executive team as we continue to bring innovative solutions to one of the most pressing healthcare challenges facing health plans and providers today—improving care for people living with kidney disease."

With the addition of Sprague to the leadership team, President, Co-Founder and former CFO, Joe Vattamattam, can now step into the role of President full time. Vattamattam will focus on scaling Healthmap's operational and analytical capabilities given the hyper-growth the company is experiencing. In this role, he will ensure that Healthmap's Kidney Health Management program delivers high-quality care to the populations it serves, while improving affordability for its customers and patients. "Mark's expertise in payer services within a growth company makes him a natural fit to lead our financial organization into the future. His analytical mindset coupled with a passion for improving patient care aligns perfectly with our culture," said Joe Vattamattam.

Sprague is joining Healthmap at a critical time in the kidney health sector, where aggressive goals have been set to reduce the number of people diagnosed with kidney failure and optimize treatment to improve the lives of those living with this chronic condition. In the United States, kidney disease is a pervasive and costly healthcare issue that is under-recognized, underdiagnosed, and undertreated. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 37 million people in the U.S. are living with chronic kidney disease, with many first learning of their diagnosis when renal failure drives them to a hospital Emergency Department and they "crash" into dialysis. Early detection is considered the most effective treatment when it comes to kidney disease, because medical interventions and lifestyle changes can be used to slow or delay disease progression. In cases where a patient has been identified before their kidney disease reaches end stage renal disease (ESRD), they can benefit from evidence-based care and proactive planning to avoid "crashing" into dialysis, ensuring an easier and medically appropriate transition to renal replacement therapy, whether it is dialysis at home or in-center, or a kidney transplant.

"I am excited to join an innovative and entrepreneurial led organization with a strong data-driven and clinically focused mindset," Sprague said. "Every day Healthmap is making a meaningful difference with a complex patient population and culturally doing so in a caring and innovative way while collaboratively working with all kidney care stakeholders."

Healthmap has experienced significant growth over the last year as demand for its proven KHM program continues to accelerate. Healthmap's kidney population health management expertise uses the powerful and proven combination of big data, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and predictive analytics to identify people living with chronic kidney disease. This technology is integrated with superior clinical expertise to empower healthcare providers with actionable, data-driven, and clinically proven insights and patient-centered care recommendations.

About Healthmap Solutions

Healthmap Solutions is an NCQA accredited Kidney Population Health Management (KHM) company serving health plans, accountable care organizations (ACOs), and provider groups seeking value-based solutions that improve the clinical care and financial performance of high-risk, high-cost kidney patient populations. The company has a rich history forged in data and analytics, having begun as a healthcare data clearinghouse, and later adding robust health analytics expertise. Today, Healthmap Solutions uses that experience to power a complex KHM program with its clinical experts. For more information, visit www.healthmapsolutions.com.

