Banking Veteran Doug Bloodworth Joins Rochelle State Bank

ROCHELLE, Ga., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Rochelle State Bank announces their latest new hire, Doug Bloodworth as market president. Bloodworth is a lifelong resident of Wilcox County and previously served as part of the local leadership team at Colony Bank. He has almost 20 years of banking expertise, with experience spanning across consumer, residential, commercial and agricultural loan programs. In addition to serving the financial needs of residents, Bloodworth is an active member of the community and volunteers with Wilcox County Recreation Department and the Wilcox County School System.



Orlando, Fla. based ST Hldgs, Inc. acquired Rochelle State Bank on June 4, 2021, and has since made significant investments in capital, technology and bank management. Established in 1947 by the Estes family, Rochelle State Bank has been a friendly and financial staple in Wilcox County.

"I would like to thank Matt Estes, Rochelle's former bank president and CEO, for more than 40 years of dedicated service to the community. He is retiring from his management duties but will continue to serve as a valuable member of our Board of Directors," said Rajib Das, chairman of ST Hldgs, Inc. and Rochelle State Bank.

"My father established the bank back in 1947 and I have had the honor to lead it for over 40 years," said Estes. "Under the direction of new President and CEO Len Davenport, along with Bloodworth's addition, Rochelle will continue the tradition of having local leaders who understand the needs of the community."

"It's an honor to be a part of the driving force behind a new chapter of community banking for Wilcox County. Rochelle State Bank's reliable, one-on-one, familiar customer service will always remain," said Bloodworth. "We're ready to upgrade the digital capabilities and give residents even more ways to conveniently access our services."

Bloodworth will be overseeing several new and existing initiatives at Rochelle State Bank. He will provide deposit and credit solutions to the members of the community, manage and grow the loan portfolio and develop new business opportunities. Additionally, Bloodworth with develop, evaluate and assess the credit needs and credit worthiness of individuals and businesses within Wilcox and nearby counties.

"We are delighted to have Bloodworth join our leadership team. With our enhanced capital base and expanding digital capabilities, he and his team will be able to better serve the existing clients and bring new lending and depository relationships as we continue to grow," said Davenport.

"We are investing in the residents and businesses of South Georgia through capital, people and technology to foster growth and prosperity. We value the work being done in this tight-knit community and are excited for the future of Rochelle," said Bryan Wilder, executive vice president of Rochelle State Bank.

About Rochelle State Bank

Rochelle State Bank, located in Rochelle, Ga., is a full-service, state-chartered bank founded in 1947 to better serve the financial needs of the people of Wilcox County and southern Georgia. Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender. For more information about Rochelle State Bank and its services, visit rochellebank.com.

About ST Hldgs, Inc.

ST Hldgs, Inc., based in Orlando, Fla. is a holding company regulated by the Federal Reserve. It was formed primarily to invest in community banks.

