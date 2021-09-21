Socrates.ai Takes Conversations Live – and Digital – At 2021 HR Tech Conference

WOODSIDE, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO: Socrates.ai, a leading employee experience platform WHAT: Will showcase its award-winning solutions at the upcoming HR Technology Conference and Exposition. WHEN: The conference will take place September 28 – October 1, 2021. WHERE: Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino 3950 South Las Vegas Boulevard Las Vegas, Nev. Socrates.ai will exhibit in Booth No. 5915.

The last eighteen months have challenged the ways people interact with one another – in life and at work. During the 2021 HR Technology Conference and Exposition, Socrates.ai will take conversations live and digital, exhibiting the company's award-winning employee experience platform and solutions. Spotlighting the value of talent retention, representatives from Socrates.ai will be on-site to meet with attendees in-person and online and demonstrate how connecting disjointed systems, applications and content supports a higher "return on experience" through an employee virtual assistant.

Socrates.ai will exhibit in Booth No. 5915. The company's open-concept booth will feature a digital photo mosaic to help showcase participants wherever they are located. For more information about the company's presence at the HR Technology Conference, visit https://socrates.ai/resources/we-are-taking-conversations-both-live-and-digital-for-this-years-hr-tech-conference.

About Socrates.ai

Socrates.ai builds on humanity in the best way possible – via real conversations in real-time – to deliver an Employee Awesome experience. Starting with HR & IT content, Socrates leverages artificial intelligence to pull together the answers and information employees need. Then the multi-channel virtual assistant, which can be used on SMS, Teams, Intranet Portal and more, gives employees access to information & completes transactions – simplifying and transforming the entire experience.

Since launching in 2017, Socrates.ai has raised more than $26 million in funding from leading venture capital firms and been named a Gartner "Cool" Vendor, Top 10 Virtual Assistant Solution Providers by CIO Magazine and Hot Startup by Business Insider, and one of six selected for Mercer's inaugural HRTech Incubator Program. To learn more, visit Socrates.ai and follow @SocratesAI on Twitter and LinkedIn.





