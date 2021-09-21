Mesa Air Group Announces New Chief Financial Officer

PHOENIX, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) Mesa Airlines named Torque Zubeck as its new Chief Financial Officer. Zubeck has been working with Mesa since February as Senior Vice President of Finance. He will be taking over the position of CFO from President Michael Lotz and reporting directly to Chairman and CEO Jonathan Ornstein. Lotz will continue his role as President of Mesa and will be involved in the strategic financial direction, corporate strategies, plans and policies of the company. He will be working closely with Zubeck through the transitional period.

"Joining Mesa in March, Torque has quickly proven his value and he has the full confidence of me, the Board and the entire Mesa organization," said Michael Lotz, Mesa Air Group President. "His background at Alaska Airlines and his focus on execution of corporate initiatives has quickly made him a valuable addition to the executive team."

Zubeck began his aviation career as a senior financial planning analyst for Alaska Airlines. He soon became the marketing division controller for Alaska Airlines before getting promoted to the Director of Alliances. After serving for several years in Alliances, Zubeck took on the role of Director of Corporate Financial Planning and Analysis, a position he held for a year and a half before being promoted to Managing Director. Zubeck spent ten years in various managing director roles at the company, such as Alaska Air Cargo and Financial & Strategic Planning. When Alaska Air Group merged with Virgin America in 2016, Zubeck led the integration of the two companies, showcasing his remarkable talents in financial and strategic planning.

"As we continue to progress as an airline, we are excited to welcome Torque into his new position," said Jonathan Ornstein, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Mike has played an absolutely critical role at Mesa both as President and CFO for over 20 years. He successfully led the company's financial restructuring and should be credited for Mesa's efficiency and low cost structure that has allowed us to grow our large regional jet fleet significantly. We could not have done it without him."

Congratulations to Torque Zubeck on his new position at Mesa!

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group, Inc. is the holding company of Mesa Airlines, a regional air carrier providing scheduled passenger service to 114 cities in 39 states, the District of Columbia, the Bahamas, Canada, and Mexico as well as cargo services out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. As of January 31st, 2021, Mesa operated approximately 393 daily departures. Mesa operates all of its flights as either American Eagle, United Express, or DHL Express flights pursuant to the terms of capacity purchase agreements entered into with American Airlines, Inc., United Airlines, Inc., and DHL.

