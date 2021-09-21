ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Establishes Scientific Advisory Board Chaired by Distinguished Dermatology Expert Dr Lawrence Eichenfield

MENLO PARK. Calif. and SINGAPORE, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN), a clinical-stage, immunology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients, today announced the appointment of Dr Lawrence Eichenfield, MD, FAAD, as chair of its Scientific Advisory Board, comprising experts in dermatology and allergic disease from the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Dr Eric Simpson, MD, MCR, was also appointed as a board member.

Dr Lawrence Eichenfield is Chief of Pediatric and Adolescent Dermatology at Rady Children's Hospital-San Diego​, Distinguished Professor of Dermatology and Pediatrics and Vice Chair of the Department of Dermatology at University of California San Diego School of Medicine​. Dr Eichenfield has served as lead author and co-chair of the committee for the American Academy of Dermatology Guidelines for Atopic Dermatitis​ and sits on the editorial boards of multiple other journals and periodicals. In addition to his extensive clinical experience, he has authored over 400 publications on inflammatory skin disease.



"I am delighted to join as chair of ASLAN's Scientific Advisory Board and to assist the medical team in advancing the development of its lead asset, ASLAN004 in atopic dermatitis and allergic disease," said Dr Eichenfield, of his appointment. "Atopic dermatitis is a disease impacting millions of people globally with a significant unmet need, despite advances in the standard of care over the past five years. Patients and physicians deserve differentiated treatments that can improve quality of life. I look forward to working with the ASLAN team at a pivotal time in the development of ASLAN004 and I'm pleased to join this dynamic advisory board alongside its new members."



Dr Eric Simpson is a Medical Dermatology Professor and the Director of Clinical Research at the Oregon Health and Science University Clinical Research Centre. He is Chair of the National Eczema Association (NEA) Research Advisory Committee and a member of the NEA Scientific and Medical Advisory Council and has authored over 200 publications on inflammatory skin disease.

Ken Kobayashi, Chief Medical Officer, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals, said: "We are pleased to welcome Dr Eichenfield and Dr Simpson as new members of our Scientific Advisory Board as we finalize the plans for our Phase 2b study of ASLAN004 that we expect to initiate later this year, and as we await the new, unblinded data from the multiple ascending dose study at the end of this month. As internationally recognized experts with a wealth of clinical and industry experience, we are looking forward to Dr Eichenfield's and Dr Simpson's contribution to the development of ASLAN004."

Media and IR contacts

Emma Thompson

Spurwing Communications

Tel: +65 6206 7350

Email: ASLAN@spurwingcomms.com

Ashley R. Robinson

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Tel: +1 (617) 430-7577

Email: arr@lifesciadvisors.com

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) is a clinical-stage, immunology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients. ASLAN is currently evaluating ASLAN004, a potential first-in-class antibody targeting the IL-13 receptor, in atopic dermatitis, and ASLAN003, a potent oral inhibitor of DHODH, which is being developed for autoimmune disease. ASLAN has a team in Menlo Park, California, and in Singapore. For additional information please visit www.aslanpharma.com or follow ASLAN on LinkedIn.



