JEFFREY CAVARRA JOINS BRIDGER AEROSPACE IN THE FIGHT AGAINST WILDFIRES

Bozeman, MT, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridger Aerospace Group, LLC ("Bridger" or the "Company") today announced that Jeffrey Cavarra has been hired as the new Vice President of Business Development as of September 1st, 2021.

Mr. Cavarra joins Bridger after an 18-year tenure at Amentum (previously DynCorp International), where he served most recently as Program Director. Cavarra will bring his experience in Aerial Firefighting Program Management to the Company to extend the high quality of service Bridger provides to partners domestically and internationally.

At Amentum, Cavarra worked closely with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE), where he played a crucial role in expanding Amentum's partnership with the CAL FIRE Aviation program, and helped Amentum maintain a positive and productive relationship with CAL FIRE.

"I am thrilled and excited to join the Bridger team, and my goal is to help continue and expand the outstanding services that Bridger provides to citizens, firefighters and property affected by wildfire." Cavarra said.

In connection with Cavarra's hiring, Tim Sheehy, CEO at Bridger stated "We are proud to have Jeff join our team. His broad experience building high performing organizations engaged in the aerial firefighting industry will enhance our ability to pursue our mission of saving lives and supporting firefighters on the ground."

About Bridger Aerospace:

Based in Bozeman, Montana, Bridger Aerospace Group, LLC is one of the nation's largest privately held aerial firefighting companies. Bridger is committed to utilizing its team, aircraft and technology to save lives, property and habitats threatened by wildfires. Bridger provides aerial firefighting and wildfire management services to federal and state government agencies, including the United States Forest Service, across the nation. More information about the company is available at https://www.bridgeraerospace.com/

