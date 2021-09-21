Proactive news headlines including MMJ Group Holdings, Sipa Resources, American Rare Earths and Greenland Minerals
Sydney, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:
- MMJ Group Holdings Ltd ((ASX:MMJ, OTC:MMJJF) has given its tacit agreement to an offer from BevCanna Enterprises Inc to acquire its investee Embark Health. Click here
- Sipa Resources Ltd (ASX:SRI) has secured firm commitments to execute a well-supported $1.5 million share placement to fund its field programs over FY22. Click here
- Comet Resources Ltd (ASX:CRL) shares jumped to their highest point in more than two-and-a-half years on Tuesday, after receiving results described as "exceptional" from battery test-work of its graphite material. Click here
- American Rare Earths Ltd (ASX:ARR) has strengthened its board through the appointment of industry veteran Clarence McAllister as a non-executive director. Click here
- Red 5 Ltd (ASX:RED) has boosted its cash balance by US$19 million after completing the divestment of the historic Siana Gold Project in the Philippines. Click here
- Marmota Ltd (ASX:MEU) has commenced a production-focused diamond drilling program designed to provide the necessary detail to advance its Aurora Tank gold discovery in South Australia to production. Click here
- Australian Vanadium Ltd (ASX:AVL) has achieved higher grades of vanadium and iron concentrate in test-work at its flagship Australian Vanadium Project in Western Australia, increasing the potential for vanadium resources and higher ferrotitanium co-product grades. Click here
- Vango Mining Ltd (ASX:VAN) has intersected another broad zone of high-grade, near-surface gold mineralisation at the Skyhawk open pit target of its flagship Marymia Gold Project. Click here
- Pan Asia Metals Ltd (ASX:PAM) has closed its Share Purchase Plan (SPP) early due to heavy oversubscription with more than two weeks left on the original deadline. Click here
- Technology Metals Australia Ltd (ASX:TMT) has been granted a trading halt by the ASX as it prepares to make a capital raising announcement. Click here
- Matador Mining Ltd ((ASX:MZZ, OTCQX:MZZMF) has intersected 19 metres at 4.2 g/t gold during a diamond drilling campaign at the Cape Ray Gold Project in Newfoundland, Canada. Click here
- Anson Resources Ltd (ASX:ASN) has confirmed high grades of uranium and vanadium from its Stage 2 exploration program at the Yellow Cat Project in Grand County, Utah, USA. Click here
- Miramar Resources Ltd (ASX:M2R) has been granted a trading halt by the ASX pending high-grade results from aircore drilling at its Marylebone Gold Project in WA. Click here
- Caspin Resources Ltd (ASX:CPN) continues to deepen its understanding of a large-scale, mafic-ultramafic intrusive complex through exploration at its flagship Yarawindah Brook platinum group element (PGE)-nickel-copper project in Western Australia. Click here
- Bellevue Gold Ltd (ASX:BGL) has intersected further high-grade gold that is likely to boost resources thereby supporting the plan to extend mine life and increase the production rate at Bellevue Gold Project in Western Australia. Click here
- Strategic Elements Ltd (ASX:SOR) has achieved a key milestone with its moisture-based battery technology producing more than a milliamp of electrical current from humidity in the air. Click here
About Proactive
With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world's major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.
Proactive' s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.
Proactive's network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.
- Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.
- We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.
- We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy.
- Our news coverage ranks high on the world's most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.
- We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.
For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com