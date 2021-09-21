Bendheim Celebrates Employee Day

NEW YORK, NY, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bendheim, the 94-year-old architectural glass manufacturer, shared important company-wide updates and celebrated with employees old and new as part of its first Employee Day on September 9, 2021.

The day included an employee Town Hall meeting in the morning, led by incoming President Ben Jayson, in which every department shared recent accomplishments, initiatives, and goals. Among the new developments, several new hires were introduced, and the Systems & Innovation department unveiled new systems and prototypes for interior and exterior applications.

Following the Town Hall, Bendheim employees, including plant workers, office staff, sales personnel, and management enjoyed lunch, games, and raffles at Captain Kilroy Park in Wayne, N.J. Over 70 employees participated in the event. Bendheim secured exclusive use of the facility for the duration of the day.

"Bendheim prides itself on our work environment,'' Jayson said. "Over the years, generations of employees have worked here – parents bringing their children and grandchildren to the company for full-time positions, internships, or summer jobs, to gain experience or build a career at Bendheim. We have several family members working with us today. This was an opportunity to celebrate our successes and our tight-knit community."

Bendheim's human resources manager, Alaina Plytynski, spearheaded Employee Day and worked with company volunteers to plan and execute the day's activities. The event was especially poignant as it brought together employees from New York, New Jersey, and other locales for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This was a great way to come together,'' said Plytynski, who joined the company in 2020. "Many also remembered our International Day, which celebrates the various nationalities and cultures we represent. We all look forward to continuing this tradition, alongside our new Employee Day tradition."

Bendheim, a fourth-generation family business, has retained its commitment to employees through various hardships, from the Great Depression to the Great Recession of the early 2000s. Employee Day helped strengthen the bond between departments and between workers at every level.

"We all have demanding jobs, so it's important to take time to acknowledge the contributions of our employees,'' said Jayson, the great-grandson of company founders Margaret and Sem Bendheim. "Recognizing our employees has played an important part in the foundational success of our business, and they are the reason we have been able to maintain a superior track record for nearly a century."

Attachment





Thomas Renner Catalyst Marketing Communications 203-348-7541 trenner@catalystmc.com