Havertys Updates Third Quarter Sales Performance

ATLANTA, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HAVERTYS (NYSE:HVT) today reported members of the company's senior management are scheduled to meet on September 22nd and 23rd with institutional investors and discuss the company's operations. In anticipation of these meetings, Havertys also today released updated sales information.



Havertys sales for the third quarter to date of 2021 are up approximately 21.2% over the same period last year and comparable store sales are up 19.5%. Written business for the third quarter to date over the same period last year is up 2.7% and comparable written business is up 1.0%. This pace of business compares to the full third quarter of 2020 over 2019 and that period's increases in sales of 3.9% and written business of 22.8%.

"Our business continues to be strong as we work to deliver customers' purchases and help them create their vision of home," said Clarence Smith, chairman and chief executive officer. "Merchandise availability impacts our business and supply chain disruptions remain a concern, particularly as lockdowns continue in Vietnam," Smith concluded.

The Company plans to announce third quarter 2021 financial results on October 28, 2021, after the market closes.

About Havertys

Havertys (NYSE:HVT), established in 1885, is a full-service home furnishings retailer with 121 showrooms in 16 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.havertys.com.

Contact:

Havertys 404-443-2900

Jenny Hill Parker

SVP, finance and corporate secretary

SOURCE: Havertys







